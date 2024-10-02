Whoopi Goldberg Takes Dig At Zachary Levi After His Claims Over Hollywood Being All Liberal: ‘We’re A Mixed Bunch

Whoopi Goldberg aims her words towards Zachary Levi, following his comments on Hollywood being all liberal. While Levi has been providing his support to Donald Trump in the ongoing presidential election rallies, Goldberg believed that his statements lacked authenticity and logic.

As the clip of Levi played on Tuesday’s podcast of The View, he was heard saying, "Hollywood is a very, very liberal town,” and his support from the previous president "very well constitutes career suicide.”

Meanwhile, giving a befitting reply to the actor, Goldberg claimed that Levi’s statements were not necessarily true. She stated that since the beginning, Hollywood has welcomed a mixed bunch of people without categorizing them by their political views.

She elaborated further by saying, "From the beginning of Hollywood, it's always been a very right-leaning town, but I know you don't know much about the Hollywood history, so let me school you."

The Sister Act star went on to reveal that "we're a mixed bunch," and not many people go along with the statement as they are Republicans. The Hollywood star further cited the examples of Dennis Quaid and Jon Woight, who have been working in the industry for years, lending their support to the Republicans.

Goldberg also brought up Chappell Roan in the conversation, stating that she attracted much criticism from the left wingers over her comments on having problems from both sides of the government.

On the other hand, Joy Behar, who has been one of the observer panelists, said about Roan, "It's faint praise, and I feel as though she's part of the LGBTQ community, and she should know that the other side is anti-transgender; they're anti-gay rights.”

He further added, "They'll probably, if he gets into office, God forbid, they'll roll back gay marriage. I mean, she needs to know that."

As for Levi endorsing Trump in the upcoming elections, said, “I grew up in my family that was Christian conservative, that was pretty much the lane that we were in. My parents were Kennedy Democrats that turned into Reagan Republicans, and they taught me to have a healthy level of distrust for the government and a healthy level of distrust for the industry that runs amok.”

Zachary Levi has recently been in news for criticism over vaccinations and other vaccine manufacturers too.

