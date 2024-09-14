What Was ALF Star Benji Gregory's Cause Of Death? Reports Explored

Benji Gregory, best known for his role as Brian Tanner on the '80s sitcom ALF, passed away at the age of 46. The cause of his death has now been confirmed by the Maricopa Medical Examiner.

Details of the Tragic Incident

Gregory was found deceased in his car on June 13 in Peoria, Arizona. The medical examiner's report stated that his death was an accident caused by "environmental heat exposure in the setting of hepatic cirrhosis." On June 12, the temperature in Peoria reached 109 degrees, which contributed to the tragic incident. Gregory’s sister, Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger, announced his death on July 10, mentioning that the family initially believed it was due to heatstroke. She shared that he was found in his car along with his service dog, Hans, after possibly falling asleep and succumbing to vehicular heatstroke.

Gregory’s Personal Struggles and Legacy

Hertzberg-Pfaffinger revealed to TMZ that Gregory had been battling depression, bipolar disorder, and a sleep disorder, which made it difficult for him to sleep for days. Despite these struggles, Gregory was remembered for his iconic role as Brian Tanner in ALF, appearing in over 100 episodes from 1986 to 1990. ALF, created by Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett, was a beloved series about an "Alien Life Form" named Gordon Shumway who crashes into the Tanner family's garage. There was talk of a reboot in 2018, which was later canceled. However, in February, Shout! Factory acquired rights to ALF with intentions to develop new related content.

A Fond Remembrance

Gregory's passing has brought back memories of his time on ALF, where he was a part of a show that entertained many. His sister's heartfelt words captured the essence of who he was—a person who brought joy and laughter to those around him. While his struggles were real, his legacy as a beloved child star remains, and he will be remembered for his contributions to television.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Genuinely Enjoyed These Girls': JoJo Opens Up About Spending Galentine's With Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift In Her Memoir