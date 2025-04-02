What Was Val Kilmer’s Last Social Media Post Before Sudden Death at 65? See His Artistic Side Explored in Update

Actor Val Kilmer’s last Instagram post before his passing was a painting of a bonfire with blue, pink, and red hues. He shared it on March 23, describing it as “It’s got that late-night glow. Cool tones with a low burn, like when the campfire cools down, but you’re still wide awake. 12' x 20' plexi-glazed, signed, and ready to hang. ValKilmer.com.”

Kilmer, known for his roles in Top Gun, Batman Forever, and The Doors, died at the age of 65. The cause of death was pneumonia, as confirmed by his daughter Mercedes Kilmer to The New York Times. He had previously been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but later recovered.

Following the news of Kilmer’s death, fans returned to his final Instagram post to pay their respects. Comments poured in, with many celebrating his impact on their lives.

One user wrote, “Rest in Peace, you amazing artist and human!” Another commented, “You were an amazing actor with roles that will live on forever. Rest in Peace.”

Another tribute read, “Rest in Peace, Val. Thank you for your art, your heart, your spirit, your boldness, your depth, your humanity. Thank you for being part of my childhood into manhood. From Real Genius to Top Secret and everything in between, you are a part of my and many others' fondest memories.”

Kilmer started as a stage actor before transitioning to films in the 1980s. His breakthrough came with the 1984 Cold War parody Top Secret!. He gained fame in 1986 as Iceman, Tom Cruise’s rival in Top Gun as per the Hollywood Reporter.

His versatility led to major roles, including playing Jim Morrison in The Doors and Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever. His filmography also includes Heat, The Saint, and The Ghost and the Darkness.

Despite health challenges, Kilmer made a comeback in Top Gun: Maverick (2021), reprising his role as Iceman. His appearance in the sequel was a touching moment for fans.

