What’s Next for Carrie Bradshaw Amid And Just Like That Coming to an End? Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals

Sarah Jessica Parker is set to say goodbye to her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw. The actress has portrayed the role for three decades on the screens and has now weighed in on the future of her character.

The movie star sat down for a conversation with Evan Ross Katz, where, during a segment, she claimed that playing Carrie has been an “extraordinary job.”

Previously, the actress took to her Instagram to share a long and emotional note, bidding farewell to her character.

Sarah Jessica Parker reflects on the future of Carrie Bradshaw

While in conversation with the talk show host, Parker went on to share, "There's a distinction, right?" referring to the revival of the Sex and the City series. She went on to add, "It's incredibly hard to be definitive," when asked if it is the end of Carrie Bradshaw.

The actress also explained how she and the showrunner, Michael Patrick King, decided on ending And Just Like That. She said, "Why would you stop doing something … that is successful in this moment?" Parker went on to add, "It's because of the profound affection for the job and for the show, which is where Michael and I were all those years ago when we stopped shooting the Sex and the City television series.”

The movie continued to say, "It's the respect and the affection that we feel for the experience in totality that leads you to a decision like this."

Earlier this month, the makers announced that And Just Like That will come to an end with season 3.

Following the announcement, the actress shared a long note on her social media stating that Carrie Bradshaw had dominated her career for 27 years.

And Just Like That is available to stream on HBO Max.

