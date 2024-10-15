Who Are Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Kids? All About James, Inez, Betty And Olin

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are two of Hollywood's most popular stars, known for their fun-loving personalities. They are also loving parents of four children– three daughters and a son. Since their marriage in 2012, the couple has embraced family life, introducing their kids to a world full of love and fun.

1. James Reynolds, 9

The couple's eldest daughter, James, was born on December 16, 2014. She was named after Reynolds' father, who died soon after her birth. Reynolds said, "It felt right," and mentioned that his father got the opportunity to meet James before he passed away.

James made her first celebrity appearance when she was just two years old, on Taylor Swift's album Reputation. The opening track, Gorgeous, has a voice that fans soon identified as James.

Lively recalled being at a Swift concert and hearing their daughter's voice. "We were very embarrassing," she stated, recalling how she jumped up and down while filming on her phone while Reynolds threw his hands in the air.

Interestingly, James and her sisters were first unaware of Swift's fame. Reynolds joked, "They went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.'" Listening to "Aunt Taylor's" music has become an important part of their household.

Reynolds took James to Wales in January 2023 to see a football match at Wrexham. The heartwarming father-daughter moment was captured as they strolled through the stands together.

2. Inez Reynolds, 8

The next in line is Inez, who was born in New York City on September 30, 2016. During an interview, Lively said that her name is spelled with z, not s.

Reynolds described Inez as having a bit of a dark side. On Live with Kelly and Ryan, he said that her favorite characters tend to be villains, stating, "She's super into Gaston" from Beauty and the Beast.

Reynolds stated that even their pediatrician noticed Inez's distinct personality, saying, "Oh, this one's shady." Inez's playful nature was on show when she had a secondary security pat down at the airport at the age of two, which Reynolds sarcastically compared to a hard-earned felon.

Fashion is also an aspect of Inez's personality. In 2021, Lively shared a video of the outfit Inez chose for her: a floral skirt, a hot pink sweatshirt, and black pumps. "When you try to get your 4-year-old dressed but they insist on dressing you instead… at 5 am," she joked in the caption.

In May 2023, Lively brought James and Inez to see Swift perform in Philadelphia. During the concert, Swift greeted the girls with, "Hi James! Hi Nezzy!"

3. Betty Reynolds, 5

Betty, the couple's third daughter, was born October 4, 2019. While Lively and Reynolds have not revealed the reasons for choosing Betty's name, Lively has stated that it has family significance. She named her non-alcoholic sparkling mixers Betty Buzz, after her father and grandmother, both named Betty.

Interestingly, Taylor Swift confirmed Betty's name in her song Betty, which includes James and Inez. The lyrics include the lines: "You heard the rumors from Inez / You can't believe a word she says," and "She said, 'James, get in, let's drive.'"

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2020, Lively discussed the challenges she faced in adjusting to Betty's arrival. She said: "It's a bit of a tough adjustment in our house, but it's good." While James has adjusted to the new baby, Inez struggled at first.

4. Olin Reynolds, 1

The Reynolds family's youngest child, Olin, was born on February 12, 2023. The couple kept details about their fourth kid confidential for more than a year. Lively first hinted at his arrival during the Super Bowl festivities, posting photos that revealed she no longer had a baby bump.

Olin's name was revealed at the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in July 2024, when Reynolds confirmed, "We had a son." The couple initially revealed they were having their fourth child in September 2022, when Lively proudly showed off her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women Summit.

Reynolds referenced Olin in June 2023 when promoting his new series Bedtime Stories with Ryan. He revealed that the idea for the show came on the same day as Olin's birth.

