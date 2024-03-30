Who Are Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott's Kids? All About Their Children As Former Seeks Joint Legal Custody In Divorce Filing

Tori Spelling has recently filed for a divorce from her husband Dean McDermott. The couple had separated on 17 June 2023, with McDermott revealing about the situation on his Instagram account. During the great years of their marriage, the family of Spelling and her husband kept growing, with the birth of their children.

Speaking of which brings us to the introduction of the young and brave McDermott’s. Here’s everything you need to know about the five loving souls who are close to both Spelling and their father.

Liam Aaron McDermott

When the couple tied the knot in 2006, they were just a year away from the birth of their eldest and first son Liam. He was born in Los Angeles. During the birth of the now 17-year-old, Spelling faced challenging labor, however after undergoing a cesarean section, the actress and the new family member were both announced to be safe and healthy.

Liam was born and has lived in the spotlight, as the camera and paparazzi have followed him and his family since his birth till he turned 5.

His parents are proud of him and are known to share all the major milestones in his life on their social media. In a post that was shared by the Scary Movie 2 actress, Liam’s graduation from elementary school in 2019 was celebrated with words like 'kind, clever, smart, resilient, driven, funny, and amazing'.

During his middle school days, the son was subjected to challenging days, as he was bullied during his first year at his new school. According to Spelling, "He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotionally based headaches and stomach aches. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave." In addition, a school administrator had even called him "unmotivated" and "lazy".

However, the bad phase passed within no time and now the elder son of Spelling and Dean could be seen experimenting with his hair, trying on different colors. In 2022 the grown-up kid attended the Pride celebration with his father and stepbrother Jack McDermott.

Stella Doreen McDermott

The second baby of the McDermott family was born on 9 June 2008. This name was chosen by the couple as it holds a special meaning for them. It comes from Spelling’s most loved book, Great Expectations, where the main character is named Estella. The now 15-year-old child's middle name also honors the late mother of McDermott.

Her actress mother, calls her the "Jill-of-all-trades," which Stella actually is.

When you visit her Instagram account, her bio defining her skills totally states the words of Spelling to be true.

Along with being an anti-bullying activist, Stella even calls herself a crafter, a model, an actress, a baker as well as an animal whisperer.

Just like her brother, even Stella was subjected to the ruthless act of bullying, which resulted in preteen PTSD, as stated by McDermott.

With time, her health has improved. She later landed in her first modeling show with the famous brand Petite 'n Pretty. She has even appeared on MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown.

The child, however, suffers from hemiplegic migraine, as stead by Spelling.

Hattie Margaret McDermott

It was in 2011, Beverly Hills actress and her husband welcomed their second daughter Hattie Margaret. She was born on 10 October weighing 6 lbs.

The two elder siblings, who were still young, were surprised upon knowing about their newborn sister, they formed a strong bond with her too soon, within no time.

While growing up, the bond between the sisters grew stronger, with Spelling calling them “soul sisters.”

In a similar post that was shared by the actress' mother on Instagram, where she spoke of her two loving daughters, one could read words such as "couldn't be more proud" and "special bond."

Hattie seems to follow in her mother's footsteps when it comes to having a "passion for the dark and mystical," things. As per Spelling, her younger daughter has developed an interest in makeup and has even become super creative over time.

Finn Davey McDermott

A year after the family was blessed with Hattie, Tori Spelling gave birth to another boy. Finn was born on 30 August 2012. During his birth, Spelling had suffered from placenta previa. This is a condition where the placenta completely or partially covers the opening of the uterus.

However, after a c-section at 37 weeks, baby Finn stepped into this world. As per the actress from Saved By The Bell, Finn is quite the opposite of his elder brother and is the "little bruiser of the family."

Beau Dean McDermott

The youngest amongst the McDermott’s is Beau. He was born on 2 March 2017. Upon his arrival, Tori Spelling had told PEOPLE, "We are over the moon in love with baby Beau." As per Spelling, Beau is the "sunshine of life" for the whole family and is also a "wise little old soul,” who makes everyone laugh.

Beau who has made repeated appearances on his parent's social media seems to be sweet and loving towards animals. The Canadian actor and the father has stated that the golfing skills of Beau are so tight that he has started to refer to him as "Beau Beau Watson."

Jack Montgomery McDermot

The eldest of the kids is Jack Montgomery, who is the son of McDermott from his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace. Jack was born in 1998 and shares a close relationship with her stepmother Tori Spelling. As per the Mystery Girls actress, she and Jack had "years of awkwardness" during his teen years.

