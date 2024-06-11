Who Is Christian Nodal's Girlfriend, Angela Aguilar? All About Her As Couple Confirms Relationship

Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar recently revealed that they are romantically involved. The couple who have been friends for a long time confirmed their relationship publicly while also opening up about their timeline.

Who is the newfound love of the Ya No Somos Ni Seremos artist? let's get into the details.

Who is Angela Aguilar?

Born on October 8, 2003 Ángela Aguilar Álvarez Alcalá happens to be a singer too. The Mexican and American artist was born in Los Angeles. She gained prominence after performing at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2018.

She comes from a family of artists. Her father Pepe Aguilar is an American singer, while her grandparents Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre happen to be actors and singers.

Her first solo album was released in 2018 and is called Primero Soy Mexicana. Angela Aguilar is a Grammy Award and two Latin Grammy Awards nominees. The first time she performed an English song was in 2019 when she covered Lady Gaga’s Shallow and released it by getting permission from Gaga herself.

Aguilar then came forth with a tribute album that was dedicated to an American songstress Selena. The album is called Baila Esta Cumbia and was released in 2020.

In the year 2021, she released her third album and a single. The album is called, Mexicana Enamorada and was released on September 24, 2021, while her first single is titled En Realidad, which was released on April 1, 2021.

About Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar

Talking to HOLA! Ángela Aguilar mentioned, “It is not a new relationship; it’s the continuation of a story that life made us pause.” According to a report by Billboard, Nodal, and Aguilar first became friends while collaborating on a 2020 song called Dime Cómo Quieres.

As per the magazine, who had a chance to talk to the insiders, the two reunited after Christian, ended his terms with Cazzu. Cazzu is an Argentine trap star, with whom the Botella Tras Botella singer has a baby.

Their breakup was made public by the Mexican superstar on May 23. The No te contaron mal artist took to social media and stated, “The time has come to share that Julieta [Cazzu’s real name] and I are going our separate ways.”

He added that their “love and respect for each other” still remains strong and that they would play a crucial role as parents in the life of their daughter.

