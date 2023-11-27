Who is Eric McCormack's son, Finnigan Holden McCormack? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with Will and Grace actor

We are taking a look at Finnigan Holden McCormack, the son of the Canadian actor-singer Eric McMcormack who has recently been in the limelight due to his luxurious lifestyle. Also known as the son of Will Truman, Finnigan often finds himself in the spotlight due to his successful father’s fame. He is the single child of Eric and Janet Holden.

ALSO READ: What is Eric McCormack's net worth? Exploring Will and Grace star's TV fortune and more

Looking at Finnigan Holden McCormack, son of Eric McCormack and Janet Holden

Finnigan Holden McCormack was born on the 1st of July, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. While his nationality is American, his horoscope is cancer. Much details of the sole heir's upbringing has been kept under wraps as his parents wanted to shield him from media attention. He is currently attending college at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, while being actively involved in extracurriculars. Finnigan is not only involved in theatre but is also a budding musician.

Finnigan himself prefers living life under the radar, as he is not extremely active on any social media platforms either. Lovingly called Finn by his parents, he made his first public appearance at the age of four at a red carpet event in 2007. Young Finn also joined his parents recently at InStyle's party that celebrated Joyce Ostin at Beverly Hills in California. He was also present in 2018, when his father was honoured at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Why are Eric McCormack and Janet Holden calling their marriage quits?

It has recently been reported that Janet has filed for a divorce from the Will & Grace actor after 26 years of being married. Holden has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind her divorce. The couple met each other back in 1994 at the sets of a CBS TV series called Lonesome Dove. In the series, Eric portrayed Col. Francis Clay Mosby while Janet was the assistant director. They decided to tie the knot later in 1997, and welcomed their first and only child five years later.

Eric also opened up to The Guardian once about dating Janet and shared, “I met my wife, Janet, in 1994 on the set of a TV series. She was the assistant director. I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted. I'd been dating actresses but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck.” He also added, “But I managed to convince her. We had a secret affair in the first season. I mean, dating crew! Actually, it was much worse for her, because she wasn't supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Debra Messing claims Will & Grace executives wanted her to wear 'chicken cutlets' at first outfit fitting