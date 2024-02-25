Who Is Olivia Thirlby? All About The Actress As Cillian Murphy Credits Her For 'Oppenhomies' Nickname At SAG Awards 2024

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy took home the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the 2024 SAG Awards. The other nominees in the category included Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.

During his acceptance speech, Murphy made sure to give credit to his Oppenheimer co-star Olivia Thirlby who came up with the nickname Oppenhomie.

Who is Olivia Thirlby?

Olivia Jo Thirlby is an American actress. She is known for her roles as Leah in the comedy-drama film Juno (2007), as Natalie in The Darkest Hour (2011), and as Judge Cassandra Anderson in Dredd (2012). In 2023, Thirlby portrayed Lilli Hornig in Christopher Nolan's biographical film Oppenheimer.

Thirlby was born on October 6, 1986, in New York City. She was raised in Manhattan's East Village, attending school at Friends Seminary in the city's Gramercy neighborhood, where she graduated in a class of 57 students. She also attended the French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts in upstate New York and the Usdan Center for the Creative and Performing Arts. She took classes at the American Globe Theatre, and briefly at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London where she completed a stage combat course with the British Academy of Stage and Screen Combat (BASSC).

While in high school, Thirlby had a role in The Secret. In 2006, she made her film debut in United 93 and her television debut in Kidnapped. In 2007, she played Leah in Juno. Thirlby was cast in the Judd Apatow-produced, David Gordon Green-directed stoner comedy Pineapple Express as the girlfriend of Seth Rogen's character, but was replaced by Amber Heard after rehearsing for the film. She reunited with David Gordon Green on the animated TV pilot Good Vibes.

Thirlby made her Broadway debut in Beau Willimon's Farragut North, an Off-Broadway production. She later appeared in the HBO series Bored to Death and voiced promotional video excerpts from Jay Asher's Thirteen Reasons Why. She also appeared in the 2011 film Margaret and was attached to star in Christmas in New York but did not accept a role. Thirlby's career also includes her role in the 2011 film Margaret.

Thirlby starred in the Russian science-fiction film The Darkest Hour, released in 2011, directed by Chris Gorak, and produced by Timur Bekmambetov. She starred as Judge Cassandra Anderson in the 2012 film adaptation of Judge Dredd, with Karl Urban in the title role. She next starred in the indie film Nobody Walks co-starring John Krasinski and Rosemarie DeWitt.

She plays Martine, a young artist taken in a couple's home. It premiered at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival. In 2016, Thirlby co-starred as the young attorney Lucy Kittridge in the Amazon Studios legal series Goliath. 2017 saw her play a main character in the thriller Damascus Cover. In 2018, she took the lead in The White Orchid. She also portrayed the main character in 2019's Above the Shadows.

In an interview with Brooklyn Magazine in 2011, Thirlby publicly came out as bisexual. That same year, Thirlby agreed to participate in iO Tillett Wright's Self-Evident Truths Project, an effort to capture the diversity of the LGTBQ+ in the United States through photography. Hers is one of the many faces included in Wright’s book Self-Evident Truths: 10,000 Portraits of Queer America, published by Penguin Random House in 2020. In 2023, Elliot Page revealed that the two were involved in a relationship while filming Juno.

During his acceptance speech for best actor at the 2024 SAG Awards, Cillian Murphy made sure to give credit where it’s due by revealing the specific Oppenhomie who came up with it.

“Just an FYI on that exquisite moniker, Oppenhomies, that was actually invented by the great Olivia Thirlby,” Murphy said of Olivia Thirlby who played Lilli Hornig in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. “So Olivia, I think you should immediately trademark that and start merching the shit out of it because someone else will.”

Murphy then called his peers “the greatest group of actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.” He continued, “I have never felt so looked after or cared by a group of actors every day. Looking at your names on the call sheet just made me brave, guys so thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Murphy triumphed in a category that also included nominees Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction. “I am just bursting with admiration and respect for you all,” Murphy said of his fellow nominees. He also thanked Nolan and his producing partner and wife Emma Thomas; his own wife, Yvonne; and their children, Malachy and Aran.

He closed his speech by calling out his humble beginnings. The actor said, “Twenty-eight years ago when I was trying to become an actor, I was a failed musician and I felt extremely like an interloper. But now, looking out on all of you guys here today, I know that I’m part of something truly wonderful.”

