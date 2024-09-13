Justin Timberlake Strikes Plea Deal in DWI Case Following Hamptons Arrest

Justin Timberlake has reached a plea deal in his DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) case, nearly three months after being arrested in Sag Harbor, New York. According to the Associated Press, the 43-year-old singer is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, September 13, and is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge. Timberlake was initially charged with DWI but is now expected to face a lesser offense.

Timberlake was arrested on June 18 in Sag Harbor, in the Hamptons. According to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, the incident took place after the singer allegedly ran a stop sign and failed to stay in his lane while driving his 2025 BMW.

An officer on patrol observed the traffic violations and initiated a stop. The officer reported that Timberlake displayed several signs of intoxication, including bloodshot and glassy eyes, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, and slowed speech.

Timberlake told the officer that he had one martini and was following his friends home at the time. Despite being asked to take a breath test, Timberlake declined. His refusal resulted in an automatic one-year suspension of his driver's license in New York during an August hearing.

According to reports, Timberlake's legal team, led by attorney Edward Burke Jr., has negotiated a plea deal for the singer. He is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge than DWI. This comes after Burke filed a motion to dismiss the case in July, only to withdraw it during the August hearing.

Burke has repeatedly claimed that Timberlake was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest. However, the singer was charged with DWI, as well as two other citations: one for running a stop sign and another for failing to stay in his lane.

During the August hearing, where Timberlake appeared virtually from Antwerp, Belgium, Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace warned Burke against speaking to the press.

Irace suggested that Burke's statements to the media could be interpreted as an attempt to influence the case prior to trial. He even threatened to issue a gag order and make Timberlake appear in person at future court dates if the problem persisted.

Timberlake's driver's license was suspended for a year after refusing to take a breathalyzer test, which Burke described as standard with every DUI.

A warrant was also issued to the American Hotel, where Timberlake had been staying before his arrest. The hotel reportedly cooperated with the investigation.

