Why Has Selena Gomez’s Voice Changed Drastically in Recent Years? Fans Speculate on the Reason

Selena Gomez has witnessed a drastic change in her speaking voice in recent years, and fans speculate that her battle with Lupus is the reason. The SAG-winning actress was a young star who rose to fame with Barney & Friends and her breakthrough role in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place.

Having grown in the public eye, the public got to witness all phases of her life. The Only Murders in the Building actress’s voice in her older show and her speaking voice in recent interviews have a stark difference.

The noticeable difference made fans wonder what the reason could be. Users on X (Twitter) came up with their theories. One of them claimed they always found Gomez’s voice to be congested and didn’t know what her voice actually sounded like until recently.

On the contrary, some users questioned the bizarre change. “No really, what happened to Selena Gomez's speaking voice?” one of the X users wrote. “Are we sure about Selena Gomez's voice? Was that real?” another chimed in.

Some speculated it has to do with Lupus, an autoimmune disease the singer was diagnosed with in 2015. According to Healthline, the condition that primarily affects women and causes joint pain, fatigue, and inflammation.

In some cases, it can lead to vocal fatigue, hoarseness, and reduced vocal intensity. This symptom would explain the shift in the Emilia Pérez actress’s voice. A TikTok user made a compilation video of the singer, charting her voice modulation over the years.

In the clip, which has now surpassed 1.9 million views, a teenage Gomez excitedly discussed her love for the show Gossip Girl. It was followed by her emotional speech at the 2016 American Music Awards, which had a subdued tone.

She pointed out that her voice changed from bubbly to sluggish over the years. In an interview with fashion reporter Taylen Biggs, where her voice noticeably seemed different, she admitted that people know too much about her life, leaving it open for people to analyze.

“Sometimes it comes with a lot of noise,” she added.