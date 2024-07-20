Why Is OG Twisters Star Helen Hunt Absent From New Glen Powell Starrer Movie? Explored

The excitement for the sequel to the 1996 hit movie Twister has been building for years. Fans remember the original film for its thrilling tornado chases and iconic characters like Dr. Jo Harding, played by Helen Hunt. With the new movie, Twisters, hitting theaters, many were hopeful that Hunt would reprise her role.

However, many fans are disappointed to find out that she won’t be a part of the new film. Instead, the sequel introduces a fresh cast and storyline. Let’s dive into why Helen Hunt isn’t a part of this new movie starring Glenn Powell.

Why is Helen Hunt missing?

The absence of Helen Hunt from Twisters is surprising to many fans. Back in 2021, Helen Hunt expressed her desire to create a sequel that would feature diverse storm chasers and incorporate modern themes. Yes, according to various sources, Hunt was initially involved in the film, but now she isn't.

Daveed Diggs’ insight

According to Daveed Diggs, who was linked to a previous sequel idea, Hunt was working on a new version. But unfortunately, Hunt’s sequel project did not come to fruition. Daveed Diggs shared his frustration about the project in an interview with Insider.

He said, “There was an opportunity where we were talking about that, and it didn’t happen, and the reasons that it didn’t happen are potentially shady. But shady in the way that we know the industry is shady.” Hunt herself spoke about her vision for a sequel back in 2021.

She mentioned that she wanted to create an inclusive version of Twister featuring Black and brown storm chasers. She wanted a new storyline set at an HBCU (Historically Black College and University) involving rocket science.

A new Torando adventure with a fresh cast

Twisters picks up where the original film left off but with a new generation of storm chasers. Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser with a troubled past. She lost several friends, including her boyfriend, in a tornado-related accident during college. Now, years later, she’s drawn back into the world of storm-chasing by her old colleague. Anthony Ramos plays the role of her old colleague, Javi.

As Kate re-enters this dangerous world, she gets a call from her mother, adding more suspense to the story. However, as the movie unfolds, it becomes clear that Kate’s mother is not Helen Hunt’s Jo Harding. Instead, Maura Tierney plays Kate’s mother. The film introduces new characters and storm-chasing technology.

What does Helen Hunt’s absence mean for the franchise?

Helen Hunt’s absence from Twisters is a notable shift from the original film, which became a major hit in 1996. The decision to exclude Hunt and her iconic shows a broader trend in Hollywood to reimagine classic films with new casts and storylines. The current sequel is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and features a screenplay by Mark L. Smith

Lee Isaac Chung explained his decision not to bring Jo Harding back: “I just felt like that is not what I want to see Jo Harding doing years from now... I imagined, What is Jo Harding up to now? She’s out there chasing a storm, not at the farm complaining that her daughter’s not calling her.”

Glenn Powell’s role and connection to the original

In Twisters, Glenn Powell's character is connected to the original Twister movie. Just like in the 1996 film, Powell’s role is about chasing storms. This connection helps link the new movie to the old one. Powell’s role keeps the spirit of the original film alive while introducing new elements. Fans of the first Twister will recognize and appreciate this connection.

One interesting detail in Twisters is the new technology called Dorothy V, which Kate Cooper uses. In the original Twister, Jo Harding and her team used Dorothy I to IV to collect tornado data. Fans wondered how Kate ended up with Dorothy V if Jo Harding wasn’t involved.

