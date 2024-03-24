Will Karen Pittman Return To And Just Like That Season 3 As Professor Nya Wallace? Find Out

Unfortunately, the Hollywood TV universe is going through a quirky twist as Karen Pittman bids farewell to And Just Like That... She won't be reprising her role as Professor Nya Wallace in the upcoming third season.

Pittman's Cosmic Calendar Clash Sparks Departure Drama

Blame it on the cosmic chaos of scheduling conflicts as Pittman juggles her time between Sex and the City reboot and other streaming gigs. Known for her roles in The Morning Show and the upcoming Netflix series Forever, Pittman's departure leaves fans in a whirlwind of emotions.

Karen Pittman, aged 37, played the role of Professor Nya Wallace, a close friend of Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), in the Max series. The spokesperson for Max expressed delight in having Pittman portray the intelligent and stunning character in the first two seasons of And Just Like That...

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That…,” he told PEOPLE. “As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others.”

“Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible,” explained her representative.

“Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of And Just Like That…,” he added. “Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

Pittman Joins And Just Like That... Crew Adding Spice to Divorce Drama and Friendship Feels

From the outset of the reboot, the actress seamlessly integrated into the core cast, forming new friendships with Miranda, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis). Alongside Nicole Ari Parker and Sarita Choudhury, who portrayed Charlotte's friend Lisa Todd Wexley and Carrie's friend Seema Patel, respectively, Pittman contributed to the dynamic ensemble.

In the second season, Nya's character experiences divorce from her husband, Andre (LeRoy McClain), which parallels Miranda's separation from Steve (David Eigenberg). Despite the challenges, both women found love anew, standing by each other's side as they embarked on fresh romantic journeys.

Karen Pittman Dishes on Rom-Com Rides and Gal Pal Giggles in And Just Like That...

Pittman enthusiastically shared that she finds it immensely enjoyable to depict a woman navigating shifts in her romantic life. Delving into her character's bond with Miranda, she highlighted their dynamic exploration of female relationships and the humorous ways women support each other during challenging times.

"That is what I think the show does so well," said Pittman. "It's about sisterhood and female friendship, but it also is really about love. That's a joyful place to be in."

Karen Pittman: Morning Show Return & Netflix's Forever Reimagining

While bidding adieu to her role in the Max series, Karen Pittman gears up to reprise her character as Mia Jordan in AppleTV+'s The Morning Show for its fourth season, ensuring fans still get their dose of her talent.

Adding to her plate, Netflix recently unveiled that Pittman will grace the screen in a modern retelling of Judy Blume's 1975 novel Forever, where she takes on the role of Dawn Edwards, mother to the lead, Justin Edwards, played by Michael Cooper Jr.

