Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Lily and Nate Persuade Devon to Hire Damian at Winters?

Thursday’s episode of The Young and the Restless (May 8) promises a mix of boardroom battles and personal dilemmas. Sally Spectra faces her first major challenge at work, Billy Abbott loses his temper, and Lily Winters ignites controversy with a bold hiring move that stirs up her family.

Lily approaches Damian Kane with an offer to leave Aristotle Dumas and join Winters, a proposal that sends shockwaves through her family—and through Damian's current professional circle. When Damian informs Holden Novak about the offer, Holden becomes suspicious and worries about his own job security. Though Damian considers lobbying Lily to bring Holden along, Holden isn’t convinced that Lily—or her family—can be trusted.

Meanwhile, Lily’s decision to make the offer without consulting her brother Devon Winters raises red flags. Devon, wary of bringing someone from a shady background into the fold, expresses his concerns. Still, Lily argues that Damian leaving Aristotle could be a sign of integrity, and Nate Hastings backs her up, putting Devon in the minority.

Back in the business world, Victor Newman stirs trouble by hinting at a media war between Newman Media and Abbott Communications. He implies that Adam Newman—alongside new ally Chelsea Lawson—is ready to take Billy Abbott down. This goading sends Billy into a rage, forcing Sally Spectra to manage the fallout. With Billy’s temper flaring, Sally finds herself in a precarious position, trying to calm him down and prevent any rash decisions that could escalate the feud.

As Sally navigates her first big challenge and Lily fights to get Damian on board, tensions in Genoa City show no sign of cooling down. Will Devon bend under pressure and agree to the controversial hire? And can Sally keep Billy from self-destructing in the face of Victor’s provocation? Stay tuned for a dramatic Thursday on The Young and the Restless.