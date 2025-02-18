Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Michael Baldwin Stop Victor Newman's Revenge Plot?

As tensions rise in Genoa City, Michael Baldwin receives alarming news, Summer Newman faces tough questions, and Jack and Diane make a bold move. Here’s what to expect in Tuesday’s thrilling episode of The Young and the Restless.

Victor Newman calls Michael Baldwin for a private meeting, where he reveals the next steps in his vengeful scheme. Though recent chaos with Jordan and Ian Ward briefly distracted him, Victor remains focused on making Jack Abbott pay.

Michael grows uneasy as Victor insists on using Jabot as a weapon in their ongoing feud. Despite Michael’s warnings about the consequences, Victor refuses to back down, setting the stage for another major showdown.

Meanwhile, Jack and Diane take a decisive step, potentially moving into a suite at the GCAC while the Abbott mansion undergoes renovations. Their time together could serve as a brief moment of peace before Victor’s impending retaliation.

However, Jack may also be preparing for battle, sensing Victor’s next move now that he’s back in fighting form. Could Jack’s bold decision be a strategic counterattack against his longtime rival?

Elsewhere, Daniel Romalotti Jr. puts Summer Newman in the hot seat, pressing her about her true feelings regarding Kyle Abbott’s growing connection with Claire Newman.

Though Summer insists she’s unfazed by Kyle’s new romance, Daniel suspects she’s in denial. As Claire and Kyle’s bond deepens, Summer’s jealousy may become harder to ignore.

With Victor reigniting his war against Jack, Summer struggling with unresolved emotions, and Diane and Jack preparing for the worst, Genoa City is in for another dramatic shake-up. Don’t miss what’s coming next on The Young and the Restless.