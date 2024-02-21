5 best Hindi horror movies to watch on Jio Cinema: Stree to Bhediya

Every year, the Hindi film industry releases scores of movies across genres for the audience to choose from. While some are inclined towards romantic movies others are excited to watch thrillers and action films that give them an adrenaline rush. Among them, there’s also a section of cinema lovers who get a kick from watching the best Hindi horror movies that have scary, thrilling, and hair-raising storylines. The scarier the better but if it comes with a tempering of comedy, it’s also welcomed with open arms.

With the advent of multiple streaming platforms, moviegoers don’t even have to make the effort to book a ticket, drive to their nearest theatres, and sit on those uncomfortable chairs to enjoy their chosen content. Now, they can simply subscribe to their favorite OTT platform, chill on their sofa, get cozy, and watch the protagonist make them jump from their seats, in the comfort of their homes. In this article, we will explore the best Hindi horror movies that you can watch on Jio Cinema. Take a look:

Here is a compilation of five best Hindi horror movies cinephiles must watch on Jio Cinema:

1. Bhediya (2022)

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, Paalin Kabak

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Director: Amar Kaushik

Release Date: November 25, 2022

Maddock Supernatural Universe came up with its third instalment Bhediya, back in 2022. The film which opened to positive reviews by fans and critics alike is inspired by the shape-shifting werewolf (Yapum) of Arunachal Pradesh who tries to protect the jungle at all costs, even if it means killing a couple of people who come in his way. The horror comedy film, helmed by Amar Kaushik showcases Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The movie received many accolades for its visual effects, screenplay, direction, and humor. It’s also being reported that a sequel of the movie is underway.

2. Naina (2005)

Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Anuj Sawhney, Amardeep Sinha, Shweta Konnur, Kamini Khanna

IMDB Rating: 4.2/10

Director: Shripal Morakhia

Release Date: May 20, 2005

Senior actress of the Hindi film industry, Urmila Matondkar has many acclaimed movies in her belt. Moving on from love stories and thrillers, the actress took a plunge and explored the horror genre with Naina in 2005. Directed by Shripal Morakhia, the film tells the tale of Dr. Naina Shah who loses her eyesight in an accident. After the successful corneal transplant, she is able to see but after encounters hampered vision, and sees people dying. Upon investigation, it’s known that the donor of her cornea, Khemi was cursed. Naina again loses her eyesight when she tries to save people from a fire.

The film, which is the remake of the 2002 Hong Kong-Singaporean horror film The Eye, was premiered in the Marché du Film section of the 2005 Cannes Film Festival.

3. Roohi (2021)

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 4.3/10

Director: Hardik Mehta

Release Date: March 11, 2021

Set in a small village called Bagadpur, the movie tells the tale of two young lads to kidnap a woman. The horror-comedy film Roohi proceeds with the men falling in love with the dual personality of the kidnapped woman. While falls for the abductee, the other one is head over heels in love with the spirit that possesses her. The film marks the second installment in Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree and preceded by Bhediya. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the movie Roohi failed to achieve the desired box office business.

4. Ek Thi Daayan (2013)

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi

IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

Director: Kannan Iyer

Release Date: April 18, 2013

The supernatural thriller Ek Thi Daiyaan is adapted from the short story Mobius Trips by Mukul Sharma. Helped by Kannan Iyer, it revolves around Bobo (played by Emraan Hashmi) an acclaimed and gifted Indian magician who hallucinates about his dead little sister, Misha. Konkona Sen Sharma played the processed Diana who kills Bobo’s father and sister to strengthen her power.

When the protagonist unearths her intentions, he kills her with his dad’s dagger. He then encounters another witch Tamara who is also turned to death but this time by an innocent Zubin. The two incidences develop trust issues in Bobo who stays aggressive towards the third woman, Lisa who wasn’t the witch. Konkona’s performance in the movie was lauded by audiences and critics alike.

5. Stree (2018)

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Director: Amar Kaushik

Release Date: August 31, 2018

O Stree Kal Aana. The famous dialogue from the horror comedy movie continues to be famous even after six years of the film’s theatrical release. Set in the small town of Chanderi where the people fear ‘Stree’, a female ghost who stays alive in Indian folklore. According to the stories that circulate in the village, the witch only abducts the men of the village at night on finding them alone and only leaves behind their clothes.

The movie also finds inspiration from the urban legend of Nale Ba that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s. In their quest to ward off the ghost, the three friends, a paranologist and an unnamed woman realize that the ghost only desires love and respect. The movie graduates from fearing Stree to asking her to protect the people of Chanderi. The laughs and scares in the film were highly lauded with it becoming a commercial success. In March 2023, the sequel of the film was announced and the expected date of release is August 31, 2024.

All of the above films boast of a stellar cast that delivers promising performances of the characters they portray. Some of the other horror projects we recommend you to watch are Bulbbul, Kaal, Raaz, Ghost Stories, Pari, Bhool Bhulaiya, and Laxmii, among others.

Let us know which of these best Hindi horror movies will you watch on Jio Cinema.

