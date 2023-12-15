7 best Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore dialogues: ‘Tumhari koshish decide karti hai’ to 'Sacche dost wohi hotey hain'
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer comedy drama film Chhichhore is one of the most well-received films of 2019. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. It has some really inspiring and well-written dialogues for anyone who is feeling low. These dialogues beautifully capture the essence of college life, friendship, loneliness and bonding. Here is a curated list of seven such dialogues.
1. Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi. Tumhari koshish decide karti hai
At one point in the film, Sushant Singh Rajput's character Anirudh Pathak says, "Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi. Tumhari koshish decide karti hai (It's not your result but your effort decides whether you are a loser or not.)" This dialogue works as a motivation piece for everyone who feels low at times.
- Writer- Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra
- Presented by- Sushant Singh Rajput
2. Pata nahi kya jaadu hai college life mein…Jahan anjaane milte hai aur dost ban jaate hai…Zindagi bhar ke liye… aur aise waise dost nahi…kutte dost
The English translation of this dialogue captures how strangers become close friends in college, that too for life. It is one of those dialogues that explore the meaning of friendship. Delivered by Sushant's character, it strikes a chord with everyone who has a college friend they can rely on for life.
- Writer- Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra
- Presented by- Sushant Singh Rajput
3. Hum haar jeet, success failure mein itna ulajh gaye hai…ki zindagi jeena bhool gaye hai…Zindagi mein agar kuch sabse zyada important hai…toh woh hai khud zindagi
This piece of dialogue is a statement on the rat race we are all indulged in and how it's all about success and failure. The dialogue says that we get too involved in winning, defeating, success, and failure that we forget to live.
- Writer- Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra
- Presented by- Sushant Singh Rajput
4. Sacche dost wohi hotey hain…jo achhe waqt mein aapki bajate hai…aur jab mushkil waqt aata hai toh wohi chhichhore aapke darwaze par khade nazar aate hai
Another piece of beautifully written and performed dialogue in this film talks about true friendship. It says that true friends will beat you in your good times and will be by your side as a rock during the trying times. It was performed by the character of Sushant Singh Rajput in the film.
- Writer- Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra
- Presented by - Sushant Singh Rajput
5. Doosron se haarke loser kehlane se kahin zyada bura hai…khud se haarke loser kehlana
One of the best dialogues of the film, this one states that it is worse to be called a loser after losing oneself than to anyone else. It basically means that one should always keep their hopes high and should never feel defeated in their own eyes. The film successfully manages to exude a positive message among the masses with its scenes and dialogues.
- Writer- Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra
- Presented by - Sushant Singh Rajput
6. I am a failure mera kuchh nhi ho sakta… But we forgot success doesn’t come at once
"I am a failure mera kuchh nhi ho sakta. (I am a failure, I can't do anything). But we forgot success doesn’t come at once." This dialogue is one of the high points of the film as it shows that success doesn't come easy and that failure is a part of life and a ladder towards achieving something big.
- Writer- Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra
- Presented by - Sushant Singh Rajput
7. Yeh kaam bhi kitni chalu cheez hai na…jab kaam ko time chahiye hota hai toh family adjust karti hai na…aur jab family ko time chahiye toh kaam ko toh adjust karna padega
Most of us struggle to find a balance between work and life. Between earning money and spending time with your loved ones. This dialogue taps into that exact struggle of a sizable population of people. It means that the family adjusts when one works extra. Similarly, work needs to be adjusted if one needs to spend time with their family.
- Writer- Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra
- Presented by - Shraddha Kapoor
Chhichhore is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. The film goes back and forth between the 1990s and 2019 as a man recounts his own college life to his friend who has no will to live after failing an entrance exam.
