7 Bollywood movies on Netflix that we have no qualms about accepting as our biggest GUILTY PLEASURES

Can movies actually be a guilty pleasure? Well yes. Even if you consider yourself a die-hard Bollywood fan, there’s probably a list of films you enjoy that aren’t exactly critically acclaimed, yet you find yourself watching them repeatedly. These are the titles on Netflix that leave us questioning whether we truly dislike or adore them. They might lack a solid plot, but they offer pure FUN. Who says our movie selections have to be all highbrow?

7 Bollywood movies on Netflix that we secretly enjoy watching



1. Hum Saath Saath Hain

Cast: Mohnish Bahl, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo

Mohnish Bahl, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Release Year: 1999

Topping the list has to be every 90s kid’s Sunday binge-watch, Hum Saath Saath Hain. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, needless to say, it has set some unrealistic standards in relationships. In the present times, everyone’s choice is dictated by being rational and practical. Nevertheless, this family drama filled with over-the-top sentimental and melodramatic plot twists continues to rule the hearts of each and every family member.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Fardia Jalal, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Fardia Jalal, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Release Year: 1998

We truly have no qualms about accepting that even after over 25 years, Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai continues to rule our watch list. As much as we condemn Rahul's actions for his choice regarding Anjali after her glamorous makeover and numerous other reasons, we can’t help but find joy in the cute rom-com moments in the movie. Additionally, we love the nostalgia that the movie offers.

Advertisement

3. Indoo Ki Jawani

Cast: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua, Rakesh Bedi, Iqbal Khan

Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua, Rakesh Bedi, Iqbal Khan IMDb Rating: 3.3 /10

3.3 /10 Movie Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Release Year: 2020

Our guilty pleasure movie among the latest releases has to be Abir Sengupta’s coming-of-age comedy-drama. This is one of the most beautiful and energetic performances of Kiara Advani. However, the witty dialogues and humorous storyline are too predictable with over-the-top comedic moments and cheesy romance. Not to mention the stereotypical characterizations -facepalm; but its upbeat music and vibrancy make us go back to it over and over again.

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Jibraan Khan, Farida Jalal

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Jibraan Khan, Farida Jalal IMDb Rating: 7.4 /10

7.4 /10 Movie Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Release Year: 2001

Up next on the list is Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which also enjoys a cult status in the eyes of its fans like us. I mean, having watched this for the umpteenth time, we’re yet to understand how a man after being disowned by his millionaire father continues to afford a lavish life not only for his family but also for his sister-in-law.

Advertisement

While we continue to wonder about Rahul’s dramatic exit from the Raichand household, Poo's sass, and Anjali’s extreme emotional breakdowns, it still finds a place on our watch list.

5. Student Of The Year

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Manjot Singh, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Manjot Singh, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Music, Romance Release Year: 2012

Karan Johar once again delighted his fans with the classic elements of a Bollywood film. True to his signature style, this movie features stunning visuals and infectious music, presenting a love triangle filled with dramatic twists that evoke both frustration and joy for each character involved.

However, one might argue that the character archetypes—a wealthy young man, a struggling boy, and a mean girl—are a bit too predictable. What truly captivates us in this story are the emotional peaks and tender moments shared by Shanaya, Rohan, and Abhimanyu, all set against a backdrop of unforgettable music.

Advertisement

6. I Hate Luv Storyz

Cast: Imran Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Samir Soni, Aamir Ali, Ketki Dave

Imran Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Samir Soni, Aamir Ali, Ketki Dave IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Release Year: 2010

Don’t be surprised, but it is what it is! As much as we've crushed on Imran Khan while watching this romantic comedy alongside Sonam Kapoor, we totally understand the irony of this film. Indeed, a delightful guilty pleasure directed by Punit Malhotra, it had this guy who never believed in the concept of love, only to eventually end up falling in love himself.

Too much filmy romance is beyond our imagination and relatability, yet Jay's hilarious one-liners had us in stitches. Needless to say, Sonam's Simran represented every hopeless romantic girl ever.

7. Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Bindu Desai, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Bindu Desai, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Music

Action, Comedy, Drama, Music Release Year: 2022

Before you go blazing guns on us, of course, we equally love the endearing chemistry between Nisha and Prem. The only problem with Sooraj Barjatya's directorial is that it is way too beautiful and perfect. Set out in a utopian world, this family drama is away from the harsh reality. However, we still enjoy going into this pure world by watching it over and over again.

Advertisement

It's okay to have a varied range of movies on your watch list. These are the movies that we always enjoy talking about with our close group of friends. Don't we?

ALSO READ: 10 female characters from Netflix movies that are absolute ‘darlings’ we have an unabashed crush on