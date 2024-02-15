8 most popular Satish Kaushik movies that will bring smile to your face: Mr India to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Satish Kaushik, born in 1956 in Mahendragarh, Haryana, developed a passion for cinema from an early age. He admired Mehmood and often imitated his scenes at home. Following his graduation from Delhi's Kirori Mall College, he pursued his passion by enrolling at the National School of Drama. Later, he attended the Film and Television Institute of India before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dreams in the film industry.

Satish Kaushik made his debut in Shekhar Kapur's Masoom in 1983, where he had a small acting role and also served as an assistant director. He later contributed by writing dialogues for the cult film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron Ko. Since then, he has been involved in acting in numerous films and directing some acclaimed movies as well. Here are some popular Satish Kaushik movies that have our hearts.

8 most popular Satish Kaushik movies that are timeless:

1. Mr India - 1987

IMDB Rating: 7.7 / 10

7.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik Director: Shekhar Kapur

Mr India is a beloved Indian superhero film directed by Shekhar Kapur and released in the year 1987. It stars Anil Kapoor as Arun Verma, also known as Mr. India, and Sridevi as Seema, along with Amrish Puri as the iconic villain Mogambo. The film also features Satish Kaushik in the memorable role of Calendar, the lovable and quirky chef who steals hearts with his endearing portrayal. Kaushik's performance adds comedic charm to the film and contributes to its timeless appeal. His character, Calendar, becomes an integral part of the narrative, providing comic relief and enhancing the overall entertainment value of Mr. India.

2. Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi - 1997

IMDB Rating: 6.3 / 10

6.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, Paresh Rawal, Satish Kaushik

Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, Paresh Rawal, Satish Kaushik Director: David Dhawan

Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi is a Bollywood comedy film released in 1997, directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla in lead roles, with Satish Kaushik, Paresh Rawal, and Kader Khan in supporting roles. In the film, Satish Kaushik played the role of Mama, a quirky and amusing character known for his mischievous antics. His on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar's character added a comedic element to the film, especially with the recurring gag of Mama's "Geeli Geeli kissi" that annoyed Akshay Kumar's character. Satish Kaushik's portrayal brought humor and light-heartedness to the movie, contributing to its overall entertainment factor.

3. Deewana Mastana - 1997

IMDB Rating: 8.4 / 10

8.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik

Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik Director: David Dhawan

Deewana Mastana is a comedy film directed by David Dhawan, known for his flair in the genre. The movie features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Govinda, and Juhi Chawla in lead roles. In the film, Satish Kaushik portrayed the character of Bunnu's (played by Govinda) friend named Bonny. His role added a comedic element to the storyline, providing comic relief through his humorous antics and dialogues. Satish Kaushik's impeccable timing and knack for comedy complemented the overall light-hearted tone of the movie. His chemistry with the other characters, especially Govinda, added to the film's charm and appeal to the audience.

4. Saajan Chale Sasural - 1996

IMDB Rating: 8.4 / 10

8.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Satish Kaushik

Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Satish Kaushik Director: David Dhawan

Saajan Chale Sasural is a classic Bollywood comedy film known for its entertaining storyline and lively performances. Directed by David Dhawan, the film revolves around the humorous trials and tribulations faced by the protagonist, played by Govinda, as he navigates through various challenges to marry his love interest, portrayed by Karisma Kapoor. In the film, Satish Kaushik delivers a memorable performance as the quirky and humorous character Pappu Pager. His portrayal adds a layer of comedic charm to the film, complementing the lead actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Kaushik's impeccable comic timing and unique mannerisms contribute to the laughter-filled moments throughout the movie, earning him praise from both audiences and critics alike.

5. Ram Lakhan - 1989

IMDB Rating: 6.7 / 10

6.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik

Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik Director: Subhash Ghai

Ram Lakhan is a Bollywood action-drama film directed by Subhash Ghai and released in 1989. The film revolves around the bond between two brothers, Ram and Lakhan, played by Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor, respectively, as they navigate through various challenges and conflicts. In the film, Satish Kaushik portrayed the character of Lotiya Pathan, a cunning and humorous antagonist who adds comedic relief to the storyline. His performance as Lotiya Pathan, a loyal henchman to the main villain, was memorable and added depth to the film's narrative. Kaushik's portrayal of Lotiya Pathan contributed to the overall entertainment value of Ram Lakhan and showcased his versatility as an actor in both comedic and villainous roles.

6. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - 1998

IMDB Rating: 5.9 / 10

5.9 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Musical

Action, Comedy, Musical Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik

Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik Director: David Dhawan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a classic Bollywood comedy film directed by David Dhawan, known for its entertaining plot and iconic dialogues. The film revolves around the hilarious antics of two police officers, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, who get embroiled in a series of misunderstandings and comedic situations. In the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Satish Kaushik portrayed the character of Sharafat Ali, a bumbling and comical sidekick to the lead characters played by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. His portrayal added a touch of humor and light-heartedness to the storyline. Satish Kaushik's impeccable comic timing and delivery of dialogues contributed to the film's comedic elements, making his character memorable among the audience.

7. Haseena Maan Jaayegi - 1999

IMDB Rating: 6.3 / 10

6.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance

Action, Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Batra, Satish Kaushik

Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Batra, Satish Kaushik Director: David Dhawan

Haseena Maan Jaayegi is a Bollywood comedy film directed by David Dhawan, known for his expertise in the genre. The movie stars Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Batra in lead roles. In the film, Satish Kaushik portrays the character of Sukhiram, a loyal and humorous servant who adds comic relief to the storyline. His impeccable timing and comic delivery enhance the entertainment value of the film. Satish Kaushik's portrayal of Sukhiram earned him praise for his ability to bring laughter to the screen with his endearing performance.

8. Pardesi Babu - 1998

IMDB Rating: 5.2 / 10

5.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Satish Kaushik

Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Satish Kaushik Director: Manoj Agrawal

Pardesi Babu is a Bollywood comedy-drama film directed by Manoj Agrawal. The film stars Govinda, Raveena Tandon, and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles. Satish Kaushik portrays a pivotal supporting character named Banke, who is a close friend and confidant of the protagonist Raju, played by Govinda. Banke provides comic relief and emotional support to Raju throughout his journey in the film. Satish Kaushik's performance adds depth and humor to the narrative, contributing to the overall charm of the movie. His chemistry with Govinda's character enhances the comedic elements of the film and makes their friendship a memorable aspect of the story.

