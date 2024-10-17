Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would 'look right through us' and 'Preity Zinta did same during Veer Zaara'; recalls Mohabbatein actor Rushad Rana

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Preity Zinta are two Bollywood divas who enjoy the love and admiration of scores of their admirers. While many are fans of their beauty and talent, some are also in love with their soft-spoken, humble, and happy-go-lucky personality. But during a recent interaction, popular TV and film actor Rushad Rana recalled being looked ‘right through’ by them.

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, actor Rushad Rana popular for playing key roles in TV shows like Anupamaa and Kumkum Bhagya, shared his experience of working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Preity Zinta. During the candid chat, he stated that while shooting for Mohabbatein with Aish, he didn’t have any interaction with the beauty queen. “She chose to look right through us. Preity Zinta did the same during Veer Zaara. That’s okay; what can you do? You can’t exactly say ‘Hi’ to those who choose to ignore you,” he shared.

In the same interview, he also mentioned how Rani Mukerji made him feel. He noted sharing the screen with Rani in the popular TV show Kehta Hai Dil. He was also pleasantly shocked when the Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway actress told him that her mother is a fan of his work. Rana had also played a minor role in SRK’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, directed by Aditya Chopra.

Advertisement

The Sanam Teri Kasam actor further added that at that time, he was doing a popular and hit show called Kehta Hai Dil which was watched by Rani and her mom. He recalled, “She told me, ‘I admire you, TV guys. How do you manage to say dialogues after dialogues?’ I remember that interaction vividly, and throughout the shoot, she was very warm.” Rushad Rana has also worked with several stars in movies like Sarkar, Dor, The Xposé, Calendar Girls, and more. Very recently, he portrayed Pakistan PM Shahzad Alam in Sudhanshu Saria’s spy thriller, Ulajh. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adil Hussain in key roles.

ALSO READ: 7 Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta movies showcasing their magical chemistry