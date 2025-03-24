THROWBACK: When Sobhita Dhulipala was replaced by a dog during an audition

In today's throwback, we are looking back at the time when Sobhita Dhulipala opened up about being replaced by a dog in a brand shoot. During a fun chat with Neha Dhupia, alongside her Made In Heaven co-star Jim Sarbh, the actress made this surprising revelation. She recalled how an unusual audition led to an unexpected outcome.

The Night Manager actress shared that she received a casting call late at night, which felt creepy to her. However, she still went for the audition and was informed that she had been selected. Excited about the opportunity, she traveled to Goa for the shoot and looked forward to the experience.

Sobhita said, "I was called at 11:30 at night for an audition, and I thought it was just creepy. I go and audition, I get told, "You have been cast." I go to Goa—not Thailand or Australia, but Goa. I was still excited."

According to her, the first day of the shoot went well. However, there was a camera issue, so the team decided to continue the next day. Later, the client reviewed the footage and felt she did not fit the brand's image. They thought she looked “too confident” for the role. Eventually, she was replaced by a dog.

In Sobhita's words, "The first day went great. There was some issue with the camera. They said, "Okay, fine, we will shoot the next day." The client saw the footage. They were like, "The girl is not working. She looks confident, doesn’t suit the brand image much." They replaced me with a dog, but I got paid, so that's fine."

Sobhita Dhulipala’s journey began with modeling. According to a DNA report, a college friend urged her to audition for a pageant, and she joined to prove herself. She came from a simple background and her father worked in the Merchant Navy, while her mother was a teacher.

She studied corporate law before shifting to HR and economics. Winning multiple titles at Miss India 2013 ignited her passion for acting. Now, she has been doing great and some of her best works include Goodachari, The Night Manager, Made In Heaven, Monkey Man and more.

