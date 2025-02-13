Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate their staff member’s birthday; don’t miss actor’s bearded look in VIRAL VIDEO

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are not only the most loved couple but also known for being kind at heart. Most recently, a video of the celebrity couple celebrating the birthday of one of their staff members has gone viral on the internet. Check it out!

Alia Bhatt’s fan page recently posted a viral clip featuring her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. In the clip, we can see the duo celebrating their staff member’s birthday. The couple enthusiastically sang the birthday song and clapped for her. They were heard singing, "Happy Birthday Carol, Happy birthday to you. You were born in the zoo with lions."

Meanwhile, their staff member cut the cake and fed it to Alia first, who in return also fed the staff member. She then fed the same cake piece to Ranbir who also returned the sweet gesture by feeding it to her.

In the viral video, Alia was seen wearing a white crop top paired with beige shorts and hair tied in a bun. Meanwhile, Ranbir also kept it casual in a white rugged t-shirt and sported a blue cap. Interestingly, the actor's bearded look is what caught our special attention.

Alia and Ranbir celebrating their staff member’s birthday

It was just a couple of days back that a hard-core fan of Ranbir Kapoor shared pictures of his wonderful time spent with the Ramayana actor. In the pictures, he was seen spending time with the actor on the sets as he offered glimpses from his vanity van and dressing room. Not only did Kapoor click pictures with him, but also gifted him his cap.

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia are among the busiest actors in the industry with an exciting line-up of projects.

Speaking of Alia, she will be next seen in Alpha alongside Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, which is poised to release later this year on Christmas 2025.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has the highly-awaited Ramayana in the kitty, whose first and second parts will be released on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 respectively. Additionally, the couple will reunite on screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal.