Yuzvendra Chahal calling marriage ‘adopting an over-grown male child’ in old tweet catches attention after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma officially parted ways earlier this week on Thursday, i.e. March 20, 2025. Amidst their divorce buzz, a couple of days later, an old X post of the Indian cricketer about ‘marriage’ took over the internet with many internet users reacting to it.

A tweet shared by Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on X (formerly Twitter) back in 2013 has caught the attention of internet users. In the post going viral on the internet, Yuzvendra made a remark about marriage, stating that it is just a fancy term for a woman who takes responsibility for a man-child who cannot be handled by his mother anymore.

"MARRIAGE is just a fancy word for adopting an over-grown male child who can’t be handled by his parents anymore," he had written in his tweet as per the viral screenshot. Meanwhile, the user re-shared the tweet on their X stating, "Hmm."

Though the tweet can’t be accessed on the X and Pinkvilla couldn’t independently verify the post.

Viral tweet of Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s romance blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they instantly became one of the most admired celebrity couples. They got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot in December of the same year in a private ceremony in Gurugram.

However, over the years, things changed and rumors about their separation started to make waves online. The speculations became a fact when they filed a mutual divorce plea earlier in February 2025 before Bandra Family Court.

During the divorce proceedings, it was also revealed that they had been staying separately since June 2022. The Bandra Family Court eventually waived off the six-month cooling period because of Chahal’s participation in the Indian Premier League matches in 2025.

Advertisement

Speeding up the process, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree were granted divorce by the court on March 20, 2025. After the proceedings, Chahal’s lawyer confirmed the news with the media, stating, "Divorce has been done. The marriage is dissolved." According to reports, Yuzvendra Chahal paid Rs. 4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma.

Meanwhile, amid her divorce from Chahal, Dhanshree’s latest music video Dekha Ji Dekha highlighting toxic marriage has also been receiving significant attention.