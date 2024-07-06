Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Varun Dhawan-Natasha make 1st appearance post welcoming baby; Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani dish couple goals

It's Friday, and the stars are dazzling at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) tonight. Bollywood has joined in for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded sangeet ceremony on July 5. Many B-Town celebrities have reached the sangeet venue for the celebrations, including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

New parents Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are the latest additions to the guest list.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal pose together at the sangeet ceremony

In a video posted on Instagram, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal can be seen walking together for the photo session. The couple posed for the paparazzi while flashing their million-dollar smiles.

While Varun opted for a white kurta and churidar and paired it with a beige sherwani, Natasha wore an icy blue lehenga for the sangeet and completed her look with a white embellished potli bag.

For the uninitiated, this is Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's first public appearance as new parents. The couple welcomed their baby daughter on June 3 this year.

Watch the video here:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani look stunning for the sangeet

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also graced the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In another video on Instagram, Sidharth can be seen holding Kiara's hand as they walk towards the photo session area. They look regal as they shine in their sangeet looks for the soon-to-be-married couple.

While Sidharth opted for a traditional black outfit with heavy detailing on the sherwani, Kiara dazzled in her oh-so-glamorous silver bodycon gown with a corset on top. She completed her look with a sleek necklace and kept her wavy locks open.

Take a look at their video here:

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari also graced the event

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, was also spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet. Ibrahim posed for pictures with Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan Khan, at the event.

While Ibrahim wore a navy blue and white traditional outfit, Nirvaan opted for a black ethnic look.

Actress Palak Tiwari, who is rumored to be dating Ibrahim, was there too. Palak looked beautiful in an orange lehenga. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress posed for pictures at the event.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's marriage ceremony will take place on July 12, 2024.

