Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Priyanka Chopra jets off from India, greets paps with namaste; PICS

After months of celebration, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally hitched, and we couldn't be happier for the newlyweds. It wouldn't be wrong to call it the wedding of the century. We saw almost the entire Bollywood gracing the event with their presence, and apart from them, there were big names from across the globe marking their presence.

One of the prominent names who specially flew down from Australia to be a part of the wedding was Priyanka Chopra. And now, right after the couple tied the knot, she is heading back.

Priyanka Chopra snapped at Mumbai’s Kalina airport

Early in the morning of July 13, Priyanka Chopra was snapped at Mumbai’s private Kalina airport. The actress was wearing a grey colored track that she paired with a navy colored jacket and white tank top. She left her hair open and completed her look with black sunglasses.

As she got out of the car, our Desi girl greeted the paps with a namaste and waved at them. After posing for the pictures, she headed inside.

Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas served couple goals at the wedding

The power couple looked fabulous in their desi attire as they put their fashionable foot forward at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Priyanka looked radiant in a yellow-colored lehenga while hubby Nick Jonas looked dapper in a peach-colored sherwani. From holding hands to some PDA on the red carpet, these two were too cute to handle.

Priyanka Chopra danced her heart out at Anant Ambani’s baaraat

Apart from looking gorgeous at the wedding, PeeCee made sure to set the baraat on fire with her dance moves. The actress and her energy was infectious and we loved to see every bit of her dancing with other BTown celebs.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra was in Australia before coming to India as she was shooting for her upcoming movie The Bluff. She was recently joined by hubby Nick Jonas who seems to be spending some quality time with his wife and daughter Malti Marie.

Talking about her Bollywood projects, reportedly Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, starring Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, has not been shelved. Recently, it was reported that the film is going to begin soon. So fans can expect an announcement shortly.

