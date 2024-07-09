Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Yo Yo Honey Singh confirms performing at couple's big day

Rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is best known for songs like Angreji Beat, Love Dose, Blue Eyes, and Brown Rang, played a major role in popularizing hip-hop in India. Fans often feel nostalgic when they listen to his early 2000s songs.

Now, he is all set to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in a few days.

Honey Singh to perform at Anant and Radhika's wedding

On July 9, Honey Singh went on a live session on Instagram in which the rapper-singer announced that he will perform at Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant. Honey Singh shared that he will arrive in India for Anant's wedding for a day.

Calling the groom-to-be his "little-little darling brother", Honey Singh reminisced that Anant would attend his shows while he was pursuing studies in school.

"I still remember when he used to come down for my shows in 2012 in school uniform. So I will make sure ki main usko wahi yaadein wapas taaza karaun. (I want him to relive those memories)," the singer can be heard saying in the video.

Honey Singh added that he will make Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan dance during his performance.

Here's the live in discussion:

During his live session, he also spoke about going on an Australia-New Zealand tour in September to perform his song, Glory.

Here's how fans are reacting to his Ambani performance's announcement:

Many netizens reacted to Yo Yo Honey Singh's live session. A few of them are quite excited about his upcoming performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

"GLORY SE PEHLE AMBANI KO NACHAYENGE," an Instagram user wrote.

"Anant ambani ki Wedding me Performance...Wow Paaji Pura bollywood Nachega," a fan wrote.

"Glory pe first Ambani ko nachayenge," a comment reads.

"Kya memories...jabardst anant let's go SRK Salman everybody," reads a comment.

Honey Singh performed at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

In June, Honey Singh was invited to his BFF Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. A video of him performing his song, Brown Rang, for the couple went viral on the Internet.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12.

