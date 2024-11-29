Ananya Panday reveals she was ‘traumatized’ watching dad Chunky Panday’s movies; 'I remember when I was young...'

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of a death.

Ananya Panday, coming from a film background, has undoubtedly proved her talent in the industry—it's clearly in her genes, thanks to her father, Chunky Panday. However, despite being a movie buff, the actress recently revealed in an interview that 'when she was young, she rarely watched her dad's movies.' She explained that his characters often died in the films, which left her traumatized, even when he was sitting right next to her.

During an appearance on the YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, Ananya Panday took a trip down memory lane and revealed why she didn't watch her dad Chunky Panday's movies.

The actress shared, "I used to not watch much because I would get very scared that you were going to die in the movie. I remember when I was young and saw D Company, and suddenly you got shot and died in the movie."

She added, "I thought it was actually happening, even though you were sitting right next to me. I was traumatized, so I didn't watch too many of your movies because I thought you were going to die in all of them."

Chunky Panday in the same interview shared that when he began his acting career, his characters often met tragic ends in his films. The actor humorously recalled being told that if he didn’t die in the movie, the producer would suffer losses, so his death was necessary for the film’s success.

Reflecting on the first time he saw his character die in Paap Ki Duniya during a dubbing session, he admitted feeling quite upset. He said, "Watching myself die on screen felt strange and even a bit sad, as it’s not something one easily becomes accustomed to."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya was last seen in CTRL. She has an exciting slate of upcoming projects, including Dharma Productions' Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya. Additionally, she has begun filming the second season of Call Me Bae.

Ananya is also set to star in an untitled Dharma Productions film alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Meanwhile, her father, Chunky Panday, will next be seen in Housefull 5.

