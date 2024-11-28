Ananya Panday says ‘half-heartedness’ in relationship doesn’t work for her; ‘You have to show loyalty and respect’

Staying in the limelight comes with a lot of advantages and disadvantages. While one enjoys the love and fame of their fans, they are also subjected to criticism as their personal and professional life becomes a topic of discussion. Ananya Panday’s relationships have also been talked about a lot even though she never openly admitted them. Recently, the actress stated that half-heartedness doesn’t work for her as one has to show loyalty and respect.

While talking to Raj Shamani on his podcast, Ananya Panday stated that no one sees a red flag immediately when they get into a relationship with someone. It’s only when they get out of a relationship, they realize that it could have been done better.

Talking about herself, she stated that if she is in a relationship, she will do everything to figure it out and sort it out. According to the CTRL actress, she sees the best in people, does her best, and gives it her all in a relationship. Having said that, she also expects the same from her partner.

“For me, half-heartedness doesn’t work. If you are in a relationship, you have to show loyalty and respect,” the young star stated. Panday also admitted to completely changing herself in her past relationships to impress her partner in the beginning without realizing how much is too much.

The Call Me Bae actress also spoke about her idea of romance and her ideal partner, in the same chat. She expressed that it is someone who listens to her, remembers what she likes and dislikes, and works on it later. “Remembering small things is important,” she stated adding that apart from that, support is also very important.

Chunky Panday’s daughter further added that it also sometimes gets intimidating for men to process the fact that she is a young and successful actor. Talking about red flags, she stated that gaslighting is one of them followed by manipulation.

Other things that she can’t stand are disloyalty and small things like not acknowledging their partner in public and disrespecting them. “Another red flag would be ego, like not being able to see your partner succeed,” she concluded. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shankara.

