Ananya Panday shakes a leg on Falguni Pathak’s track Yaad Piya Ki with Call Me Bae helmer Collin DCunha and Ria Sen, netizens go gaga; WATCH

After being part of films like Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and others, Ananya Panday joined forces with director Collin Dcunha for their debut OTT fiction series, Call Me Bae. Since its release on September 6, the eight-episode show has been topping the charts. Looking at the love showered on his work, the filmmaker dropped multiple BTS images and thanked the actors who made appearances and cameos. He also dropped a clip of Ananya shaking a leg to Falguni Pathak’s peppy number, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi along with him and her co-star Ria Sen.

Taking to Instagram, Collin Dcunha shares a carousel of images of all the actors and social media personalities who featured in Call Me Bae, his fiction series debut as director. The photo album opens with him getting clicked with Ananya Panday and her B-town bestie Orry, who made a brief appearance in the TV show. There were also pictures of AP and Collin with Urvashi Rautela, Vir Das, journalist Faye D’Souza, director Mozez Singh, Scoop fame Karishma Tanna, actors Sayani Gupta, Priya Banerjee, and others. Lastly, there was the clip featuring Ria Sen, Collin, and Panday dancing to Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi.



The filmmaker also took to the captions to extend his heartfelt gratitude to all the people who helped make the show a success and trend at the No. 1 spot. He penned, “It’s been over two weeks since our series #CallMeBae has dropped on @primevideoin and the love hasn’t stopped pouring in! It’s still trending at the No. 1 position in shows. I’m finally beginning to dig into our wonderful archive of memories and today I want to acknowledge and honor the most amazing guest appearances and cameos in our series.”

He also thanked all the above-mentioned artists for being part of the show. He concluded his post by mentioning, “Don’t forget to swipe till the end for a special offscreen performance !!! Thank you @panchamighavri without whom none of these would have been possible!”



For the unknown, the comedy TV series also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in key roles.

