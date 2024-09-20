INSIDE Anushka Sharma's diet plan and workout routine: Vegetarian meals, yoga practice and more tips

Anushka Sharma is among the most popular actors in the industry, having proven her acting prowess in numerous films. In addition to her career and work, the 36-year-old is also known for her healthy lifestyle. From being a fitness addict to a proud vegetarian, she makes some sustainable choices when it comes to her day-to-day meals and exercise regime. So, let us decode Anushka Sharma's diet plan and workout routine.

Time and again, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor has gone candid about her food habits and revealed major secrets to her fit body. Since she has been through the pregnancy phase, Anushka has also spilled beans on what she really craved relishing during that period.

Exploring Anushka Sharma's diet plan

When it comes to daily meals, Anushka Sharma's diet is often customized based on the nature of her work. However, her diet remains rich in essential nutrients the body requires, such as lean proteins, healthy fats, fiber, and others. Since the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor follows a vegetarian plan, she is always into fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

According to various sources, Anushka eats five small meals a day. Her diet is usually simple, comprising breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with a small snack time.

Breakfast: The actor begins her day by eating toast or fresh fruits, along with juice and chia seeds. She makes sure her breakfast is fulfilling and healthy.

Mid-day snacking: Since Anushka believes in having small meals throughout the day, she usually has lime or coconut water with cheese toast for her midday snacking time.

Lunch: Sharma doesn't opt for fancy lunch meals but rather enjoys a basic diet, including chapatis, dal, vegetables, and salad. She avoids outside or pre-cooked food and prefers homemade dishes.

Evening snack: Well, it is quite uncertain, but according to media sources, the Band Baaja Baraat star eats seasonal fruits to keep herself healthy and fit.

Dinner: For dinner, Anushka Sharma has a salad and a bowl of soup. On some days, she likes to eat rice dishes.

What Anushka Sharma craved during pregnancy?

In an interview with Brut India, the 36-year-old talked about pregnancy cravings. She said, "I thought this was a big lie. I'm like, 'Why do they go on about these pregnancy cravings?' Why am I not having any? Because I didn't, honestly, I did not. I just wanted to eat vada pav as much as I could. You should not deny yourself something so strongly. I think extremes of anything is not good."

She added, "So if I feel like having chhola bhature, I will have chhola bhature. If I feel like having a vada pav, I am gonna have a vada pav. If I feel like eating fritters, I'll have those."

In the same interview, Anushka revealed that she can eat the same food for weeks and even months. She shared how there was an instance when she had khichdi and baigan bhaja for a month for dinner and idli sambhar as her breakfast for at least six months.

Anushka Sharma avoids sugar and gluten

In an interview, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor explained a bit about her diet plan and shared that she does not consume gluten, sugar, milk, and milk products. She asserted, "Iske jo alternatives hote hain wo bahut achhe hain. Main amaranth, rajgiri, bajre, jowar, and Quinoa ki roti khati hun (The alternatives of these are very good. I eat roti made of amaranth, rajgira, bajra, jowar, and quinoa)."

Anushka Sharma's workout routine

Anushka Sharma is a mother to Vamika and Akaay. She maintains a good balance between motherhood and her health by following a workout routine that keeps her body within healthy limits. As far as Anushka Sharma's workout routine is concerned, the actor is surely a fitness enthusiast and embraces a consistent exercise regimen.

Apart from following a vegan diet plan, she emphasizes a mix of strength training, cardio exercises, running, walking, cycling, and flexibility exercises. For her overall body health and mental well-being, Anushka incorporates yoga. In fact, it is one of the crucial components of her regimen.

Besides working out in the gym, Anushka Sharma often indulges in outdoor activities, proving herself to be an adventure lover. Her workout routine includes different exercise forms, and hence, she never sticks to one form of activity.

Fitness Tips from Anushka Sharma

1. Focus on overall strength: Rather than sticking to a specific form of workout, one should definitely try exercises that promote overall strength and agility.

2. Stay consistent: Consistency is the key! It is the tip not only to seek from Anushka Sharma, but discipline is a factor one must adhere to.

3. Yoga practice: In addition to the gym sessions and rigorous exercises, one should make time for yoga and pranayama, too.