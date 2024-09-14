Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap drops then and now PIC receiving kiss from her 'favorite person': 'Birthday aapka hug aur paari I am getting...'

Ayushmann Khurrana, renowned for his versatility and successful film career, is celebrating his birthday today. His wife, Tahira Kashyap, shared a lovely birthday message, including two photos: one from their recent party and another from their first home in Mumbai. She affectionately referred to Ayushmann as her 'favorite person' and wrote, “Birthday aapka hug aur paari I am getting!”

On September 14, Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share two special photos. The first image shows her receiving a kiss from Ayushmann Khurrana at a cozy birthday celebration at home, capturing a simple yet intimate moment. The second photo, a throwback from 2008, features the couple in glasses, with Ayushmann giving Tahira a kiss. She revealed in the caption that this nostalgic image was taken when they purchased their first home in Mumbai.

Tahira Kashyap shared the endearing photo with a message reflecting on their recent and past moments and wrote, "About last night and many nights before and many to come! May our love, companionship and respect for each other keep growing. Happy birthday my favourite person birthday aapka hug aur paari I am getting! So blessed."

Ayushmann Khurrana was deeply moved by his wife’s post, responding with tear-eyed and heart emojis in the comments. Fans quickly flooded the comment section to wish the Dream Girl 2 actor and praise the couple's chemistry. Ektaa R Kapoor shared fire emojis, while one user expressed, “Only love for this favorite couple.” Another commented, “This is soooooo sweeeett!!!” and a third noted, “The most wholesome thing I saw today.”

For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in November 2008 after a long courtship. They are proud parents of two children. The couple frequently shares touching posts on Instagram, highlighting their deep bond and affection for one another and we are in awe of it.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2, where he starred alongside Ananya Panday. The romantic comedy received positive reviews from both fans and critics. Next, he is set to appear in Vampires of Vijay Nagar.

Pinkvilla extends its warmest birthday wishes to actor Ayushmann Khurrana!

