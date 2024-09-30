Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Row: Merry Christmas producer Ramesh Taurani says, 'I think it’s a misunderstanding’; shows trust in Vashu Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani and his father Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment have been surrounded by controversy of late. They made headlines after crew members of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan lodged allegations against the company for non-payment of dues after the movie failed to chase big numbers at the box office. Now, film producer Ramesh Taurani has spoken about the issue and came in support of the Bhagnanis.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers have been in a negative light after the non-cast and crew of members of the movie alleged that they haven’t been paid for their work by the company Pooja Entertainment. After the film bombed at the box office, the technical crew alleged non-payment of salaries by Vashu Bhagnani and his son Jackky Bhagnani. However, in a recent interview with The Indian Express, Ramesh Taurani, co-founder of Tips Industries, showed his trust in the production house.

Taurani told the publication that whatever happened between the crew and the producers of BMCM will be cleared up and they will move forward. “I don’t think he’s the kind of producer who would do something like this. He’s been around since 1995,” Ramesh said, adding that he has never heard of Vashu Bhagnani doing something like this with anyone’s money before. Moreover, he thinks “it’s a misunderstanding, and they’ll make sure it’s sorted out.”

Matters in the controversy escalated when the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar went against the producers and alleged that Bhagnani owed him Rs 7.30 crores. Soon things reached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Additionally, Mission Raniganj helmer Tinu Desai and Ganpath director Vikas Bahl also complained against the production company for unpaid dues.

But the producers in question retaliated and filed a police complaint against Zafar, accusing him of “misappropriation of funds”. Earlier, Netflix responded to Pooja Entertainment’s claims that they owe them money. In a statement, the OTT giant said, “These claims are completely unfounded. Indeed, it's Pooja Entertainment that owes Netflix money. We have a strong track record of partnership with the Indian creative community and are working with the authorities to resolve this dispute.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released in April 2024. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy.

