Badshah stands in support of Diljit Dosanjh after ‘alcohol songs’ controversy: ‘If you don’t want him to sing…’

Badshah has always been one of the most outspoken singer-rappers in the country, and he isn't afraid to speak his mind and call out the wrong. Recently, the rapper extended his support to Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently on his Dil-Luminati tour in India, and received a notice by the Hyderabad government not to play his alcohol-themed songs in the event, beginning a new controversy.

Badshah, who has several chart-topping songs like Genda Phool, Let's Nacho, Garmi, Akh Lad Jawe, and more, sat down for a conversation with Sahitya Aaj Tak on Friday. Amid the chat, they broached the controversy around the Hyderabad government's notice to Diljit not to play any 'alcohol-related songs' in his concert.

In his response, the rapper called out society's double standards, noting how liquor is easily available in most markets across the country. Yet, artists and musicians singing around it have become controversial in society.

He said, "You are telling him not to sing or make songs about alcohol, but then you're selling liquor everywhere. Why shouldn't they be made?"

The reaction for Badshah comes after the Ek Kudi singer addressed the government notice on his concert night and mentioned he wouldn't make such songs if alcohol shops across the country were shut down. Dosanjh also voiced how foreign artists are allowed to sing songs related to the same topics, but it becomes an issue when an Indian artist does it.

Badshah shares that artists in different domains often reflect society in its authentic form through their art because it's expected from them. He said, "An artist represents society, which keeps them relevant. They speak about things the whole world wants to say."

Badshah also described his admiration for fellow artist and mentor Diljit Dosanjh and noted how the Punjabi singer always guided him through problems. He admitted to taking inspiration from him.

On the work front, Badshah recently left his voice for this, Gore Gore Mukhde Pe, for the movie Ishq Vishk Rebound. He has lent his voice to a song titled Get Ready for Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, Baby John.