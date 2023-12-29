10 Best Indian patriotic movies that evoke national pride: Rang De Basanti, Swades to Shershaah

Bollywood's got a bunch of movies perfect for those moments when you're feeling a surge of patriotic vibes. Over the years, our filmmakers have weaved stories that help us understand the pulse of the nation. When it comes to stirring up some good ol' patriotism, Bollywood has no shortage of compelling plots. So, if you're in the mood for a film that fills you with pride, here's a list of the best Indian patriotic movies that'll strike a chord with just about everyone. Continue reading.

10 Indian patriotic movies that will fill you with pride

1. Border (1997)

Running Time: 2 hours 56 min

2 hours 56 min IMDB Rating: 7.9 / 10

7.9 / 10 Movie Genre: War / Action

War / Action Movie Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Suneil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Pooja Bhatt

Sunny Deol, Suneil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Pooja Bhatt Director: J.P Dutta

J.P Dutta Year of release: 1997

1997 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Border, a blockbuster, delves into the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, offering a cinematic portrayal of the real events that transpired during that conflict. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff. Definitely one of the best Indian Army movies out there!

2. Swades (2004)

Running Time: 3 hours 9 min

3 hours 9 min IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Oberoi

Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Oberoi Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Swades, featuring Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the best picks in our list of the best patriotic movies. It revolves around the life of an Indian working at NASA. During a brief visit to India, he is deeply moved by the plight of the people in his hometown. Motivated by a sense of responsibility, he decides to dedicate his life to the development of the region.

3. Rang De Basanti (2006)

Running Time: 2 hour 37 min

2 hour 37 min IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Documentary

Drama, Documentary Movie Star Cast: Aamir Kha, R.Madhvan, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Anupam Kher, Soha Ali Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Siddharth

Aamir Kha, R.Madhvan, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Anupam Kher, Soha Ali Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Siddharth Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Writer: Prasson Joshi, Rensil D’Silva

Prasson Joshi, Rensil D’Silva Story By: Kamlesh Pandey

Kamlesh Pandey Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Rang De Basanti depicts a British documentary filmmaker who travels to India to select young actors for her upcoming project on Indian freedom fighters. Through its narrative, the movie sheds light on unsettling societal issues that seem to be an integral part of India's complex fabric.

4. Sardar Udham (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours 42 min

2 hours 42 min IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Crime

Drama, Crime Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Banita SandhuAmol Parashar, Manisha Koirala

Vicky Kaushal, Banita SandhuAmol Parashar, Manisha Koirala Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Writer: Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah

Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Director Shoojit Sircar's 2021 film Sardar Udham delves into the story of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh. Seeking vengeance for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Singh sets his sights on Michael O'Dwyer, Punjab's lieutenant governor. The film unfolds Singh's determined mission to assassinate O'Dwyer in retribution for the tragic events orchestrated by the British troops.

5. Chak De! India (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 33 min

2 hours 33 min IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Sport, Drama

Sport, Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sagrika Ghatge, Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla

Shah Rukh Khan, Sagrika Ghatge, Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla Director: Shimit Amin

Shimit Amin Writer: Sergio Casci, Chung Hyun Lee

Sergio Casci, Chung Hyun Lee Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Chak De! India, centered around hockey, India's national game, imparts valuable lessons on patriotism and fosters a deep love for the country. Starring the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, the movie serves as an inspiring tale that underscores the significance of national pride and unity.

6. Raazi (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 20 min

2 hours 20 min IMDB Rating: 7.7 / 10

7.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Thriller

Thriller Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Writer: Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer

Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Raazi, one of the best patriotic movies of India, stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. It intricately weaves the tale of an Indian girl who becomes a spy, marrying a Pakistani military official. This gripping narrative unfolds the courage and dedication of a young spy, driven by a profound commitment to safeguard her country from external threats.

6. The Ghazi Attack (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 3 min

2 hours 3 min IMDB Rating: 7.5 / 10

7.5 / 10 Movie Genre: War, Action

War, Action Movie Star Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Atul Agnihotri, Om Puri, Rahul Singh

Kay Kay Menon, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Atul Agnihotri, Om Puri, Rahul Singh Director: Sankalp Reddy

Sankalp Reddy Writer: Gangaraju Gunnam, Azad Alam

Gangaraju Gunnam, Azad Alam Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The Ghazi Attack stands as an exemplary addition to Indian patriotic movies. This film intricately depicts the high-stakes standoff between the naval forces of India and Pakistan on the verge of war. The narrative unfolds with gripping intensity, accentuating themes of patriotism and strategic warfare, offering audiences a compelling cinematic experience.

7. Lagaan (2001)

Running Time: 3 hours 44 min

3 hours 44 min IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Sport

Drama, Sport Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda Director: Ashutosh Gowarikar

Ashutosh Gowarikar Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan, a stellar addition to our list of patriotic movies, centers around a unique battle fought on the cricket field. Set in pre-independence India, the film captures Indian villagers challenging their colonizers in a game they've yet to master. Nominated for the Academy Award, Lagaan brilliantly showcases the triumph of the human spirit amid adversity.

8. A Wednesday (2008)

Running Time: 1 hour 44 min

1 hour 44 min IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Crime

Thriller, Crime Movie Star Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Shergill, Aamir Bashir, Gaurav Kapur

Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Shergill, Aamir Bashir, Gaurav Kapur Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Writer: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

When it comes to the top 10 patriotic movies of India, Neeraj Pandey's A Wednesday unfolds the tale of a fed-up common man challenging corruption. Though fiction, the script draws inspiration from the 11 July 2006 Mumbai train bombings, showcasing the protagonist's resolve to confront the flawed system.

9. Lakshya (2004)

Running Time: 3 hours 6 min

3 hours 6 min IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: War, Action

War, Action Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Om Puri

Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Om Puri Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix / Amazon Prime

One of the top contenders of the Indian Army movie list, Lakshya initially had modest Box Office results but gained cult status over time. Hrithik Roshan's stellar performance anchors this coming-of-age tale about a carefree youth who discovers his purpose upon joining the army.

10. Shershaah (1997)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 min

2 hours 15 min IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: War, Action

War, Action Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Nikitin Dheer

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Nikitin Dheer Director: Vishnuvardhan

Vishnuvardhan Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava

Sandeep Shrivastava Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Shershaah is an Indian Army movie, portraying the heroic saga of Captain Vikram Batra during the Kargil War. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra, the film authentically captures Batra's valor and sacrifice. With gripping war sequences and emotional resonance, the movie pays a powerful tribute to the bravery of our armed forces. No Indian army movies list is complete without Shershaah in it!

