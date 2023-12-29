10 Best Indian patriotic movies that evoke national pride: Rang De Basanti, Swades to Shershaah
Bollywood's got a bunch of movies perfect for those moments when you're feeling a surge of patriotic vibes. Over the years, our filmmakers have weaved stories that help us understand the pulse of the nation. When it comes to stirring up some good ol' patriotism, Bollywood has no shortage of compelling plots. So, if you're in the mood for a film that fills you with pride, here's a list of the best Indian patriotic movies that'll strike a chord with just about everyone. Continue reading.
10 Indian patriotic movies that will fill you with pride
1. Border (1997)
- Running Time: 2 hours 56 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.9 / 10
- Movie Genre: War / Action
- Movie Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Suneil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Pooja Bhatt
- Director: J.P Dutta
- Year of release: 1997
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Border, a blockbuster, delves into the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, offering a cinematic portrayal of the real events that transpired during that conflict. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff. Definitely one of the best Indian Army movies out there!
2. Swades (2004)
- Running Time: 3 hours 9 min
- IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Oberoi
- Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
- Year of release: 2004
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Swades, featuring Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the best picks in our list of the best patriotic movies. It revolves around the life of an Indian working at NASA. During a brief visit to India, he is deeply moved by the plight of the people in his hometown. Motivated by a sense of responsibility, he decides to dedicate his life to the development of the region.
3. Rang De Basanti (2006)
- Running Time: 2 hour 37 min
- IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Documentary
- Movie Star Cast: Aamir Kha, R.Madhvan, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Anupam Kher, Soha Ali Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Siddharth
- Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
- Writer: Prasson Joshi, Rensil D’Silva
- Story By: Kamlesh Pandey
- Year of release: 2006
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Rang De Basanti depicts a British documentary filmmaker who travels to India to select young actors for her upcoming project on Indian freedom fighters. Through its narrative, the movie sheds light on unsettling societal issues that seem to be an integral part of India's complex fabric.
4. Sardar Udham (2021)
- Running Time: 2 hours 42 min
- IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Crime
- Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Banita SandhuAmol Parashar, Manisha Koirala
- Director: Shoojit Sircar
- Writer: Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah
- Year of release: 2021
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Director Shoojit Sircar's 2021 film Sardar Udham delves into the story of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh. Seeking vengeance for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Singh sets his sights on Michael O'Dwyer, Punjab's lieutenant governor. The film unfolds Singh's determined mission to assassinate O'Dwyer in retribution for the tragic events orchestrated by the British troops.
5. Chak De! India (2007)
- Running Time: 2 hours 33 min
- IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10
- Movie Genre: Sport, Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sagrika Ghatge, Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla
- Director: Shimit Amin
- Writer: Sergio Casci, Chung Hyun Lee
- Year of release: 2007
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Chak De! India, centered around hockey, India's national game, imparts valuable lessons on patriotism and fosters a deep love for the country. Starring the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, the movie serves as an inspiring tale that underscores the significance of national pride and unity.
6. Raazi (2018)
- Running Time: 2 hours 20 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.7 / 10
- Movie Genre: Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma
- Director: Meghna Gulzar
- Writer: Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer
- Year of release: 2018
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Raazi, one of the best patriotic movies of India, stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. It intricately weaves the tale of an Indian girl who becomes a spy, marrying a Pakistani military official. This gripping narrative unfolds the courage and dedication of a young spy, driven by a profound commitment to safeguard her country from external threats.
6. The Ghazi Attack (2017)
- Running Time: 2 hours 3 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.5 / 10
- Movie Genre: War, Action
- Movie Star Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Atul Agnihotri, Om Puri, Rahul Singh
- Director: Sankalp Reddy
- Writer: Gangaraju Gunnam, Azad Alam
- Year of release: 2017
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
The Ghazi Attack stands as an exemplary addition to Indian patriotic movies. This film intricately depicts the high-stakes standoff between the naval forces of India and Pakistan on the verge of war. The narrative unfolds with gripping intensity, accentuating themes of patriotism and strategic warfare, offering audiences a compelling cinematic experience.
7. Lagaan (2001)
- Running Time: 3 hours 44 min
- IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Sport
- Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda
- Director: Ashutosh Gowarikar
- Year of release: 2001
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan, a stellar addition to our list of patriotic movies, centers around a unique battle fought on the cricket field. Set in pre-independence India, the film captures Indian villagers challenging their colonizers in a game they've yet to master. Nominated for the Academy Award, Lagaan brilliantly showcases the triumph of the human spirit amid adversity.
8. A Wednesday (2008)
- Running Time: 1 hour 44 min
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Thriller, Crime
- Movie Star Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Shergill, Aamir Bashir, Gaurav Kapur
- Director: Neeraj Pandey
- Writer: Neeraj Pandey
- Year of release: 2008
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
When it comes to the top 10 patriotic movies of India, Neeraj Pandey's A Wednesday unfolds the tale of a fed-up common man challenging corruption. Though fiction, the script draws inspiration from the 11 July 2006 Mumbai train bombings, showcasing the protagonist's resolve to confront the flawed system.
9. Lakshya (2004)
- Running Time: 3 hours 6 min
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: War, Action
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Om Puri
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Year of release: 2004
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix / Amazon Prime
One of the top contenders of the Indian Army movie list, Lakshya initially had modest Box Office results but gained cult status over time. Hrithik Roshan's stellar performance anchors this coming-of-age tale about a carefree youth who discovers his purpose upon joining the army.
10. Shershaah (1997)
- Running Time: 2 hours 15 min
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: War, Action
- Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Nikitin Dheer
- Director: Vishnuvardhan
- Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava
- Year of release: 2021
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Shershaah is an Indian Army movie, portraying the heroic saga of Captain Vikram Batra during the Kargil War. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra, the film authentically captures Batra's valor and sacrifice. With gripping war sequences and emotional resonance, the movie pays a powerful tribute to the bravery of our armed forces. No Indian army movies list is complete without Shershaah in it!
