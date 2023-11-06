8 motivational Bollywood movies that will leave you inspired and how: Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara to Dangal

Movies evoke various emotions, motivate us to persevere in our aspirations, and encourage us to embrace life to the fullest. That's precisely what we admire about them. While Bollywood is often criticized for producing somewhat cheesy masala films, we must acknowledge its contribution to crafting genuinely inspiring Hindi movies.

Here is a list of 8 motivational Bollywood films that are a must-watch:

1. Super 30 - 2019

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Singh Sandhu

Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Singh Sandhu Created by: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl Genre: Biography, Drama

Biography, Drama Writer: Sanjeev Batra

Sanjeev Batra Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Featuring Hrithik Roshan, the movie follows the story of Anand Kumar, a math prodigy who receives an opportunity to visit Cambridge University. Unfortunately, he can't afford it due to financial issues. Afterward, he began teaching at a coaching center, but he realized that he should focus on helping underprivileged students who aspire to enter IIT but can't afford coaching. As a result, he initiated a program named Super 30. The movie is exciting and will make you experience a thrilling journey.

2. Pad Man - 2018

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Stars: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor Created by: R. Balki

R. Balki Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Writer: R. Balki, Swanand Kirkire

R. Balki, Swanand Kirkire Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix, Zee5

Pad Man delivers a crucial message to society regarding the sanitary conditions for women in the country. The story follows Laxmikant (Akshay Kumar) and his quest to create sanitary pads for his wife, who currently uses unclean cloth during her menstrual cycle. He subsequently invents a machine that can produce affordable sanitary pads and raises awareness about this issue. Directed by R Balki and featuring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam Kapoor, the movie was highly inspiring and well-crafted.

3. Dangal - 2016

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Stars: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra

Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra Created by: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Genre: Action, Biography, Drama

Action, Biography, Drama Writer: Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra

Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

The film Dangal is inspired by the accomplished wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. Despite Aamir Khan's presence in the movie, it's fair to say that the girls, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra truly impressed with their exceptional acting abilities. The plot centers on Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir Khan), who initially hopes to train his sons to become top wrestlers but is disheartened when he has no sons. However, he soon discovers that his daughters have wrestling talent ingrained in them. He proceeds to coach his daughters to become accomplished female wrestlers, highlighting the theme of women's empowerment and challenging the stereotype that girls are limited to domestic chores.

4. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - 2013

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Stars: Farhan Akhtar, Deepak Singh Rawat, Japtej Singh

Farhan Akhtar, Deepak Singh Rawat, Japtej Singh Created by: Rekeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rekeysh Omprakash Mehra Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Biography, Drama, Sport Writer: Prasoon Joshi

Prasoon Joshi Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical movie about the legendary athlete Milkha Singh, also known as the Flying Sikh. Farhan Akhtar plays the lead role, and the film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, portrays Milkha Singh's journey from the trauma of losing his family during the partition to becoming one of India's top athletes. This film highlights the values of dedication, discipline, and hard work, and it conveys an essential message of perseverance. Farhan's remarkable transformation in both his physical appearance and acting skills is praiseworthy. Every time we watch this movie, it leaves us feeling highly motivated, and it's undoubtedly one of the finest sports biographical films ever created.

5. English Vinglish - 2012

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Stars: Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou

Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou Created by: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Comedy, Drama, Family Writer: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Where to watch/OTT Platform: Jio Cinema, Zee5

The movie English Vinglish conveys a crucial message. It tells the story of Shashi portrayed by Sridevi, a homemaker who faces ridicule from her family and society for not being fluent in English. However, her life takes a turn when, during a visit to her family in the US, she decides to join English classes. In the English classes, she encounters people facing similar challenges, and they help her understand that she should appreciate her worth and not be confined by society's narrow expectations. This movie delivered a powerful message about self-worth, resonating with the audience and earning their love.

6. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - 2011

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Stars: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar

Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar Created by: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

The movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara conveys a crucial message, live life to the fullest without regrets. It follows the adventures of three friends, Kabir played by Abhay Deol, Imraan played by Farhan Akhtar, and Arjun played by Hrithik Roshan, as they embark on a journey to Spain to celebrate Kabir's bachelor party. During the trip, Arjun comes to the realization that the key thing missing in his life is appreciating every moment and being grateful for what he has.

7. 3 Idiots - 2009

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Stars: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Mona Singh

Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Mona Singh Created by: Rajkumar Irani

Rajkumar Irani Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Writer: Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3 Idiots is more than just a comedy film. It's one of the best motivational Bollywood movies. The story follows three engineering students, Rancho played by Aamir Khan, Raju played by Sharman Joshi, and Farhan played by R. Madhavan, studying at a top institute in Delhi. The film highlights the immense pressure students place on themselves to prove their value and emphasizes the importance of studying for the passion of learning rather than just chasing grades. This film, with its mix of humor and heartfelt moments, will evoke nostalgia, inspire you, and keep you laughing along the way.

8. Taare Zameen Par - 2007

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Stars: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary

Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary Created by: Aamir Khan, Amole Gupte

Aamir Khan, Amole Gupte Genre: Drama, Family

Drama, Family Writer: Amole Gupte

Amole Gupte Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Taare Zameen Par tells the touching tale of Ishaan played by Darsheel Safary, an 8-year-old boy who faces neglect and ridicule because he struggles with academics. Ishaan is sent to a boarding school, which he strongly dislikes. He becomes withdrawn, refusing to communicate with others and giving up on his beloved hobby of painting. Fortunately, his new art teacher portrayed by Aamir Khan recognizes his distress and provides guidance. Ishaan begins to thrive and returns to his usual self. With some care and a touch of enchantment, the unimaginable becomes achievable.

