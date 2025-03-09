Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Anushka Sharma arrives to cheer for Virat Kohli at CT 2025 finals; Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma part ways and more
From Anushka Sharma attending the Champions Trophy 2025 finals in Dubai to Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parting ways, check out the top headlines of the week.
Today, March 9, 2025, is the first Sunday, and it is the right time to look at the major updates and happenings related to the Bollywood industry that stirred the internet. In case you missed out on any news, here's the curated list of top headlines to keep you in the loop.
Here're the top 6 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week
1. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma part ways
Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have parted ways after years of dating. A source close to the duo told us, despite breaking up, the duo plans to remain good friends.
2. Yuzvendra Chahal attends Champions Trophy 2025 finals with RJ Mahvash
Amid his divorce reports with Dhanashree Verma, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed everyone's attention as he attended the Champions Trophy 2025 finals with RJ Mahvash. Their pictures and videos from stands went viral on the internet, leaving fans intrigued.
3. Anushka Sharma arrives to cheer for Virat Kohli at Champions Trophy 2025 finals
Being a supportive wife, Anushka Sharma reached Dubai to cheer for her husband, Virat Kohli at the Champions Trophy 2025 finals. The pictures and videos of the actress waving at her husband with a smile broke the internet.
4. Kiara Advani exits Don 3
Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Kiara Advani and the makers of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 have cordially decided to cancel their collaboration. In fact, the makers are now in search of a new lead, a decision that has been mutually agreed upon.
5. Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff served notices for misleading brand campaign
As per a Times of India report, The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in Jaipur has sent notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff regarding an allegedly misleading advertisement that claims each grain of the pan masala contains saffron. The chairman of JB Industries, the manufacturer of the Pan Masala brand, summoned them to appear on March 19, 2025.
6. Priyanka Chopra sells her four Mumbai apartments
According to documents accessed by IndexTap, Priyanka Chopra has sold her four luxury apartments in Mumbai—including a jodi unit for Rs. 16.17 crore in the city's Andheri West area. According to the four apartments are located in the Oberoi Sky Gardens project.
