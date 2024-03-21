Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 21: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's 1 month wedding anniversary; Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur attend Alanna's baby shower

The Bollywood industry buzzed with lots of exciting entertaining news on the twenty-first day of March 2024. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary while Ananya Panday, her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, and others attended the actress' cousin Alanna Panday's baby shower event and many more news. Quickly go through the top news of today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 21, 2024

1. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrate their month wedding anniversary

Time really fast flies as Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated one month wedding anniversary today, March 21.

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared an unseen photo from her wedding festivities with hubby Jackky Bhagnani. The actress captioned the post, ''And it’s already a month time has flown by and so will life !! Love ya to the moon and back here is to dancing away our entire life #onemonthanniversary @jackkybhagnani.'

Jackky Bhagnani also took to Instagram and shared a wedding video and captioned it, "From the moment you walked down the aisle, to when we proudly held hands as Mr. and Mrs, to the day we wore matching hoodies. Each of these moments holds a special place in my heart, just like waking every day and seeing you first thing before my day begin, a month with you has flown by like a second. From your smallest gestures to the way you find me in a crowded room, everything about us is extraordinary. I love you. Happy one-month anniversary."

2. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attend Alanna Panday's baby shower event

Ananya Panday's cousin and YouTuber Alanna Panday, along with her husband Ivor McCray organized a baby shower. The event was graced by Ananya, her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, Orry, Bhavana Pandey, Bobby Deol, Gauri Khan, and many other celebrities.

3. Vicky Kaushal cannot wait to be on Love & War sets with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

During No Filter Neha, Neha Dhupia asked Vicky Kaushal how was it to hear the narration from Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. The Sardar Udham star with twinkling eyes quipped that this is an opportunity that every actor is hoping and praying for. He further admitted to loving his films and loving him as a director.

Praising him further, Vicky added, “He is I think a master of his craft and to get this opportunity means the world to me. I’m really really looking forward for this journey to start because it’s not just going to be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with 2 just amazing actors Alia and RK. I have worked with them individually. I’m so looking forward to being on the same set with them.”

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares cute details about her son Jeh and Taimur

During an interview, Filme Shilmy, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that both Jeh and Taimur are like their father Saif Ali Khan.

“Jeh just looks like me but he has Saif’s naughtiness and Tim has Saif’s sense of humor but he’s a bit more reserved. Like he doesn’t like being clicked, more like his father. Jeh’s more like me. I mean in terms of look and a little more vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif,” added the actress.

5. Vedang Raina talks about debuting with Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in The Archies

In a recent onstage interaction at CNN News18’s Rising Bharat Summit, Vedang Raina opened up about his debut with popular star kids like Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, the late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in The Archies. The actor expressed his belief by stating that it felt like it was just a group of friends working hard to make a film.

“Because we were on this journey together, hum sab apni pehli film kar rahe the toh aisa feel hi nahi hua ki, kuch aisa dynamic tha hi nahi (we all were doing our first film, so we didn’t feel like that and there were no such dynamics). Aisa laga ki bas hum 7 dost hain aur ek saath mehnat karke film bana rahe hain. Mujhe kabhi aisa feel nahi karaya gaya ki (it felt like we are seven friends working hard to make a film. I wasn’t made to feel that) I’m working with people who are carrying such immense legacy. I felt at home,” he said.

