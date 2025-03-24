Bollywood Newswrap, March 24: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul welcome baby girl; Rhea Chakraborty visits Siddhivinayak Temple after clearance in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

After the weekend, today, March 24, 2025, wasn’t just another day, but a lot of updates stirred the internet. From Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcoming their baby girl to Rhea Chakraborty visiting Siddhivinayak Temple, the tinsel town had so much happening. Amidst Monday blues, if you couldn’t keep up with all the updates, we’ve curated a list of top headlines of the day to keep you in the loop.  

Here are the top 5 headlines of March 24, 2025

 

1. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul blessed with baby girl

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl, today. The couple made a joint post on their social media handles to make the official announcement. Bollywood celebrities, including Suniel Shetty, Kiara Advani, and more extended their congratulatory wishes to the new parents.

2. Rhea Chakraborty visits Siddhivinayak Temple with her family 

Days after getting a clean chit in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty visited Siddhivinayak Temple accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty and father. In a video shared by the paps, the actress chanted Ganpati Bappa Moreya before entering the temple premises.

3. Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh’s reaction to post calling Dhanashree Verma ‘gold digger’ goes viral

After Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal officially parted ways, a video recently went viral online that called the choreographer a ‘gold digger.’ What caught everyone’s attention was Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh’s ‘like’ on the post, leaving fans surprised.

4. Emraan Hashmi announces Awarapan 2 on his 46th birthday

On his 46th birthday, Emraan Hashmi finally announced his romantic drama, Awarapan 2. It has also been revealed that the sequel will be gracing the silver screens next year on April 3, 2026.

5. Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim Fernandez hospitalized, actress rushes back home

Times Now reported that Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim Fernandez, has been hospitalized and was in the ICU. The actress’ mother is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital. Meanwhile, Fernandez, who was out of Mumbai due to her professional commitments, rushed back home to be with the family. Moments later, she was also seen visiting the hospital.

Amazon Prime Video BREAKS SILENCE on Shekhar Kapur’s claims of Bandit Queen being edited ‘beyond recognition’ on streaming platform

