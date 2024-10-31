Bollywood Newswrap, October 31: Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal visit Air Force Base for Love and War? Sara Ali Khan reportedly dating politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa and more

Today, October 31, 2024, was filled with interesting updates from the film industry. If you missed out on any of the important stories, you can check out this newswrap. From Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal visiting Air Force Base for Love and War to Sara Ali Khan reportedly dating Arjun Pratap Bajwa, here's all that happened today!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of October 31, 2024:

1. Did Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal visit Air Force Base for Love and War?

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are set to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt. Fans' excitement surged when the two were spotted leaving Mumbai together and returning to the city. Meanwhile, photos of the duo at Bikaner’s Air Force Base have gone viral, sparking speculation that they might be portraying officers in the upcoming film.

2. Ananya Panday’s dad Chunky Panday admits he wanted her to focus on achieving stardom first

Ananya Panday is one of today’s most admired actresses. She clearly inherits her talent from her family. She has steadily showcased her abilities, securing her place in the industry. Her father, Chunky Panday, recently shared that he often argued with her about prioritizing stardom before fully diving into acting.

3. Know meaning of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s daughter’s name Lara; don’t miss Citadel connection

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal stepped into parenthood in June 2024 with the arrival of their baby girl. Nearly five months later, the actor has now shared her name. The name "Lara" has Latin, Greek, and Russian origins, carrying meanings such as "protection," "citadel," and "cheerful." Derived from the Latin word lares, it references the "guardian deities of Roman households" who safeguarded homes and fields. Additionally, Lara serves as a diminutive of Larissa, which means "citadel" or "fortress" in Greek.

4. INSIDE Ananya Panday’s birthday bash: BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and more have fun

Ananya Panday celebrated her 26th birthday on October 30, 2024, alongside friends and industry colleagues. Her close friends Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan joined the festivities. Karan Johar shared a photo from the party, noting that Ananya had "insisted" on the picture.

5. Is Sara Ali Khan dating model and politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa? This VIDEO from Kedarnath is now VIRAL

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently went on her annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath, this time accompanied by Arjun Pratap Bajwa, fueling speculation about their rumored relationship. A viral video features the pair seeking blessings together, which has thrilled fans. Many netizens have commented on Arjun's good looks, describing him as quite charming.

