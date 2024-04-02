Boney Kapoor plans to work with Arjun Kapoor on Solo-Hero film; reveals why he wouldn't make one for Khushi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor recently shared his plans for producing a couple of movies and has more in the works. Like many other famous families in the movie biz, his kids, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, are carrying on the family tradition. Interestingly, all three started their careers with different production companies.

Even though he's a producer himself, Boney didn't launch his own kids. He only made two films with them, and that too after they were launched by other production houses. The movies were Arjun's Tevar and Janhvi's Mili. In a recent interview, he said his kids never asked him to make movies for them. They're making their own paths in the industry.

Boney Kapoor has plans to work with Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

In a recent interview with News18, Boney Kapoor said, "Such a situation has never arose. Arjun has never come to me asking for work. He knows the scripts I’m working on. He also knows that eventually what is mine is his. It was his choice to do Tevar."

Boney Kapoor talked about doing a solo hero film with Arjun Kapoor; he revealed, "I’ll soon be doing a couple of more films with him—No Entry 2 and another solo hero film. I liked the subject of the latter and I narrated it to him and he has also liked it a lot. We’re working on that film as well."

Boney Kapoor also highlighted working with his daughters, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. He said, "With Khushi, I haven’t reached the stage where I’ve told her that I’ve got a subject for her and that I would cast her in it. But she’s there in my mind. As for Janhvi, I do have a subject in my mind that I want to produce."

More about Boney Kapoor's latest projects

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios are teaming up for No Entry 2 and have roped in a stellar cast for the sequel. "Anees Bazmee is set to direct and write No Entry 2, and we've signed Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh as the leads. They're thrilled about the script and have given it their approval," disclosed a source close to the project.

Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee have been in talks with Varun, Arjun, and Diljit for the past six months. Each actor believes the sequel will surpass the comedic charm of the 2005 original. "No Entry 2 has an uproarious script that has everyone buzzing. Filming begins in December 2024, and it's slated for a grand theatrical release in 2025, marking 20 years since the first installment," the source elaborated.

In addition to the three main actors, a large ensemble cast is being assembled for No Entry 2, and the casting process is currently in progress. An official announcement regarding No Entry 2 is expected to be made shortly. Before diving into No Entry 2, Varun Dhawan will complete shooting for his upcoming project with Shashank Khaitan and David Dhawan, while Arjun Kapoor will finish his commitments for Singham Again.

About No Entry

Back in 2005, Anees Bazmee helmed the movie No Entry featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film became a comic sensation, topping the charts as the highest-grossing movie of the year. Over time, No Entry has grown into a beloved brand, enjoying frequent reruns on television and sparking significant demand from viewers for a sequel.

