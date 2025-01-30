Cigarettes After Sex vocalist Greg Gonzalez has listened to Sholay’s soundtrack; reveals vibing to THIS Punjabi singer’s song

Many international artists have expressed their admiration for Hindi films and music over the years. The popular pop band Cigarettes After Sex recently had some concerts in India. In an interview, lead vocalist Greg Gonzalez revealed that he had listened to Sholay’s soundtrack. He also expressed his admiration for Daler Mehndi's songs.

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Greg Gonzalez was asked if he had seen any Indian movies. In response, he shared that he knew a few of the Bollywood soundtracks but hadn’t seen the films. He revealed that he knew Sholay’s soundtrack.

Sholay is a 1975 movie directed by Ramesh Sippy. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and more. Yeh Dosti, Holi Ke Din, and other songs from the film are popular to date.

The Cigarettes After Sex singer stated that he hadn’t seen the movie. He said that even with some Italian films, he hasn’t seen them but liked their soundtracks. Greg Gonzalez further shared that he loved RD Burman’s music.

The vocalist disclosed that he has always been fascinated by Indian music. He listens to some of the older songs and also to Daler Mehndi’s work. Greg expressed that he vibed to the Punjabi number Bolo Ta Ra Ra, and it even made it to his end-of-the-year playlist of favorite songs in the past. “It’s an awesome song,” he added.

Cigarettes After Sex performed in Gurugram on January 24, 2025, and then in Mumbai on January 25 as part of X’s World Tour. However, their concert in Bengaluru, scheduled for January 28, was canceled. They announced the cancelation in an official statement on social media.

The band shared, “We're heartbroken to announce that due to technical difficulties which were the responsibility of local production at the venue & beyond our control, we're unable to perform & unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show in Bengaluru.”

The band apologized, saying, “We're so incredibly sorry we can't see you all tonight & truly tried everything we could to make it happen.” Along with the apology note, the band also expressed their love for their fans.