CTRL actor Ananya Panday wishes to be Karan Johar’s heroine and work with ‘all-time favorite’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Find more

Ever since Ananya Panday made her acting debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, she has worked with several other filmmakers, including Mudassar Aziz in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Shakun Batra in Gehraiyaan, Arjun Varain Singh in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Vikramaditya Motwane in CTRL. But she still has a long list of directors she wants to work with, including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others.

Young B-town actress Ananya Panday joined hands with multiple directors in more than ten movies. Despite working with some big brains in the Indian film industry, she desires to be Karan Johar’s heroine. While talking to PTI, she shared that even though she was got to do a song for Karan Johar in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she would love to be a heroine of his in a proper film.

Next up was Zoya Akhtar. While Panday admitted working with The Archies filmmaker in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which she wrote and produced, the SOTY 2 actress would want to be part of something that she directs. Chunky Panday’s daughter also has Heeramandi helmer Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the list. Talking about the ace director, Ananya stated, “I would love to work with Sanjay. He's like an all-time favorite,” adding that there's a long, long list, and these are just a few. When quizzed about the genres she would like to try in her film career, AP stated that she would like to try next, including a romantic movie, a horror film, and a biopic.

Further on, the fashionista stated that these are dream directors, and she would have loved to work with them. “I've always been open and willing to work with these directors. The opportunities I'm getting now are a lot more fruitful and satisfying as an actor,” Panday divulged. In the same interview, she admitted not changing anything about her acting journey, even though it came with a fair share of trolling and negativity. The CTRL actress admitted growing and evolving with every film.

