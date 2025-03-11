Dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra shares how he'd like to raise kids with wife Kiara Advani: 'Get your boys in check…'

Nearly a week ago, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced that they will soon become parents. The happy news spread like wildfire with fans and B-town celebs congratulating the soon-to-be-parents. In a recent interview, Sid shared how he would like to raise his kids with his loving wife. Read on!

A while ago, on March 11, 2025, popular content creator and rapper, Lilly Singh shared her interactive interview with Sidharth Malhotra on her YouTube channel. In the chat, the two celebs spoke about Sid’s childhood, growing up in Bollywood, meeting his wife Kiara Advani and everything in between.

During the session, the host also asked Malhotra about how he would like to raise his kids in the current times. Sharing his two cents on the matter, the Shershaah actor stated that the best way in his book is to “definitely get your boys in check growing up and that would be my intent whenever in life that a point would come, be it a girl or a boy.”

Advertisement

The Student Of The Year debutant further stated that he would want his kids to have values and ethics and be a kinder and more sensitive human beings. The actor went on to quote a line from a recent book he read and stated that “being a male is by birth but being a man is by choice.”

When asked what he meant by being a man, the Kapoor & Sons star expressed that it starts with taking responsibility for your own actions. Sharing more about it, he added that one should start being more accountable and sensitive towards what they are saying, how they’re dealing with their family members and their partners. This is what he hopes and wishes for his children.

Advertisement

Having said that, Sid did admit that raising kids and parenthood is a very vast subject, but it is definitely something that parents can be conscious of. Moreover, parents should be aware of what they’re feeding their kids in terms of culture, in terms of being examples and of understanding. They should know if their kids understand the value of being in society and having people in relationships.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!