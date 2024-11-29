Dibakar Banerjee reveals taking therapy due to frustration and depression and the reason was Netflix: 'Now I enjoy fighting...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental health issues.

Acclaimed director Dibakar Banerjee, known for his thought-provoking films, has finally broken his silence about the fate of his unreleased film Tees. Despite its completion, the film has yet to see the light of day, with Netflix shelving the project following corporate changes and industry controversies. Talking about the same, he revealed he took therapy to cope with frustration and depression. He further added that his daughters noticed his constant anger during that time.

Tees had been on hold for several years after Netflix decided to drop it in 2021. However, the film was finally showcased at the Dharamshala International Film Festival this year. Now, in an interview with Moneycontrol following the screening, Dibakar Banerjee opened up about the emotional toll the shelving took on him.

He said, "I went through anger, frustration, depression and at that time, I couldn’t tell. But both my daughters kept saying ‘papa, you are always angry’. After that, I started therapy, and I was fine."

Tees was initially planned for release on Netflix in 2020-21, but the streaming platform pulled back from the deal in 2021. Dibakar shared that Netflix had been very supportive during the film's production. He recalled that there were no major roadblocks on their part, except for a few disagreements over casting decisions.

The director won most of those battles, though one required some negotiation. He also mentioned that he made certain cuts to the film himself, though Netflix encouraged him to take a strong stance when presenting changes.

Advertisement

After completing the film, they proposed further edits, but Netflix advised them to approach it confidently. Unfortunately, soon after, Netflix’s entire team underwent changes, and, as often happens in corporate environments, decisions made by the previous team were either altered or shelved.

Dibakar Banerjee opened up about his new-found attitude towards challenges, revealing that he's developed a taste for confrontation. "I have become an addict now. Now, I enjoy fighting," he confessed.

Reflecting on his role in society, he shared that he views himself as ‘damaged’ and ‘partially insane’, adding that until he acknowledges his own madness, he won't truly recognize his place in a society he feels is blind, deaf, and oblivious to what’s happening around them.

He calls this phenomenon ‘the great project of unseeing’, which he’s adopted in his approach to life and filmmaking. His sole focus, he explained, is to make films with minimal resources and move on.

Advertisement

Dibakar also expressed understanding towards Netflix's decision to shelve Tees, especially given the tense climate in the industry, where executives at platforms like Amazon Prime Video faced serious threats and legal troubles due to controversial content. He believes such external pressures lead to self-censorship.

“If you file a case against executives, or they have death threats against them, or troll them, or file a few non-bailable cases against them, push them into paying ₹20-30 lakh to lawyers in political cases, they will get scared and people will start self-censoring,” he said.

Tees chronicles the journey of three generations of an Indian family, spanning from the 1980s to 2042. The film features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Divya Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Huma Qureshi, Shashank Arora, Zoya Hussain, and Neeraj Kabi.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the filmmaker has revealed that he is actively seeking a platform to release the film, as Netflix decided not to move forward with it. Dibakar mentioned that he's 'knocking on all doors' to find a distributor, but there has been no official update regarding the film's release so far.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dibakar Banerjee boasts an impressive body of work, with cult classics such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, and Love Sex Aur Dhokha to his credit. Renowned for his unique storytelling and bold narratives, Banerjee is considered one of the most respected filmmakers in Bollywood.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dibakar Banerjee on Ektaa Kapoor’s initial reaction to Love Sex Aur Dhokha, ‘She wanted to make LSD 2’