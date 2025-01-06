Did Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan visit Mecca for New Year? Here's the truth behind viral PIC
A viral picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan from Mecca is making rounds on social media. Here's the viral truth behind the picture!
Shah Rukh Khan is the latest celebrity to fall victim to deepfakes, as images purportedly showing him with his wife Gauri and son Aryan Khan in Mecca began circulating online. The photos, which emerged around New Year’s Day, claimed that SRK and his family had visited the holy city on January 1. Scroll down to know the real truth behind the viral picture!
The images depict the trio standing against the backdrop of Mecca’s grand mosque, with Gauri dressed in a white burqa and SRK in traditional white attire. The pictures quickly gained traction on social media and were even shared by various outlets. However, it was later revealed that the photos were fake and had been generated using AI technology.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot on October 25, 1991. In a 2005 episode of Koffee With Karan, Gauri Khan shared her perspective on maintaining mutual respect and harmony within their household.
She reportedly emphasized that while she respects Shah Rukh’s religion, she does not believe in converting to another faith. Gauri expressed that everyone is entitled to their own beliefs and individuality, adding that mutual respect is crucial. She mentioned that Shah Rukh would never disrespect her religion, just as she would never disrespect his.
In contrast, Shah Rukh Khan was earlier seen performing Umrah in Mecca after completing the shoot for 2023 movie Dunki in Saudi Arabia, the actor flew to Mecca, where he was spotted performing the sacred ritual in an all-white outfit. He also wore a mask for protection against the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the work front, SRK is set to star in King, directed by Siddharth Anand, alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. The film is scheduled to begin shooting in March 2025. King is touted to be a fast paced action thriller.
