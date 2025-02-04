Did Tabu just hint at her return in Hera Pheri 3 with OG’s Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan? Don’t miss her fun reaction

Bollywood actor Tabu reacted to the buzz of the possible reunion of the lead cast of Hera Pheri for its third installment, which is being directed by Priyadarshan. On the occasion of the filmmaker's birthday, the ace director said that he is willing to create Hera Pheri 3 with actors Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. The actress took to Instagram and shared a post that hinted that she might come on board as well.

Taking to Instagram, Tabu, following the announcement of Hera Pheri 3, recently shared a post, sparking speculation about a possible reunion with the original cast for the cult classic film. She wrote, "Of course the cast won't be complete without me!!!! @priyadarshan.official."

See the post here:

Recently, Pinkvilla revealed that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are set to begin filming for the first schedule of Hera Pheri 3 in December 2025. It was stated that director Priyadarshan is currently occupied with the shooting of Bhooth Bangla and plans to finalize the film’s edit for VFX and post-production by June 2025.

Following this, he intends to dedicate time to refining the script before commencing work on Hera Pheri 3. The entire team is reportedly well aware of the franchise’s immense popularity and is committed to ensuring that the third installment delivers an unparalleled comedic experience. The film is expected to go on floors after six months of script development and pre-production.

The source also mentioned that the basic outline of Hera Pheri 3, including character sketches and arcs, has already been established. The focus now is on refining and expanding the story to do justice to the iconic characters of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao.

It was revealed that the film will be shot over a span of six months, from December 2025 to May 2026, with the makers targeting a release in 2026. All other details on the casting of Hera Pheri 3 have been kept under wraps for now, and we will be bringing more updates on the same shortly. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.