Anurag Basu finally BREAKS SILENCE on Triptii Dimri’s exit from Kartik Aaryan-led romantic movie: ‘Image was...’

Shortly after news broke that Triptii Dimri would no longer be part of the Kartik Aaryan-led romantic movie, rumors regarding her exit started circulating on social media. It was speculated that Triptii was removed due to concerns that she had become "too exposed" for the role, which supposedly required the female lead to embody "purity in demeanor." However, director Anurag Basu dismissed these rumors, revealing in a recent interview that the "image was not an issue."

It was reported that rumors suggested Triptii Dimri, the lead actress, was no longer part of the film because her "image" did not align with the role, following her recent string of bold performances. Additionally, the film's title was changed and it was no longer Aashiqui 3.

Speaking about the situation for the first time, Anurag Basu mentioned to HT City that he was unsure of the film's current title, as the shoot was scheduled to begin that month. He also stated that the female lead had not yet been finalized, but an announcement would be made within the week.

Regarding the rumors surrounding Triptii Dimri's exit, Anurag Basu clarified, stating that her "image" was not the reason for her departure. He emphasized that he was the last person to judge an actor based on the roles they had previously portrayed.

He also mentioned that Aashiqui was no longer the storyline of the film and expressed uncertainty about the origin of the rumors that had circulated.

Anurag Basu attributed Triptii Dimri's departure from the film to scheduling conflicts. He explained that the most important factor was the clash of dates, as Triptii was shooting for a film with Vishal Bhardwaj while his film was also set to begin shooting that month.

He further added that Triptii remained his best friend and he had great admiration for her as an actress. He suggested that the media should also ask Triptii herself about what transpired.

Meanwhile, Basu also has Metro In Dino in the pipeline with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and a, Pankaj Tripathi among others.