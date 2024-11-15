Did Vikrant Massey REACT to Taapsee Pannu’s viral comment that 'hero didn’t matter' in Haseen Dillruba? The Sabarmati Report actor says 'That is...'

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has garnered significant attention, especially after the success of 12th Fail. He recently addressed comments regarding the film not featuring a huge star. In an interesting twist, Taapsee Pannu had previously mentioned that the identity of the hero in Haseen Dillruba didn’t matter. The Sabarmati Report actor shared his thoughts on the matter and also expressed how it's become difficult to simply agree to disagree, a trend he finds 'disturbing'.

In an interview with NDTV, Vikrant Massey shared that he wasn’t offended by such statements, acknowledging that 12th Fail didn’t have a big star and didn’t translate into major box-office success. While he received positive feedback for his performance, he pointed out that he hadn’t had a major solo hit before.

He emphasized the importance of healthy debates and the ability to agree to disagree, noting the disturbing trend of relationships being affected by differing political views and intolerance, both online and in real life. "You just can’t seem to agree to disagree anymore. That is disturbing," the actor said.

In 2021, during a Netflix roundtable, Taapsee Pannu revealed she wasn’t concerned about the male co-star in Haseen Dillruba, unlike others who passed on the role. She mentioned some actresses turned it down due to the 'grey' nature of the lead character and questions about the hero. She added, “I was like, ‘Dude, it’s Haseen Dillruba.’ I don’t care about who the hero is. So, yeah, those were the kind of questions because of which others didn’t work out, and thank God for that.”

Advertisement

The Sabarmati Report, helmed by Dheeraj Sarna, stars Raashii Khanna, Ridhi Dogra, and Barkha Singh in key roles. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films, with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan as producers, the film was released in theaters today, November 15, 2024.

The trailer of The Sabarmati Report presents Vikrant as a determined Hindi-speaking journalist striving to make a name for himself in the media. His path takes a dark turn when he uncovers that his senior, played by Ridhi Dogra, may have concealed key facts about the Godhra train tragedy.

Struggling with substance abuse in the aftermath, his life takes another turn when a new reporter steps in to reveal the untold aspects of the incident. The film aims to offer a fresh, impactful perspective on the tragedy, uncovering a narrative that has long been ignored but has deeply affected countless lives.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey responds to criticism questioning his secularism after The Sabarmati Report trailer: ‘My parents had an inter-caste marriage, so did I’