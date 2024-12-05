Did you know it was Hrithik Roshan who narrated Kal Ho Naa Ho’s script to Preity Zinta? Here's what happened

Nikkhil Advani is an Indian filmmaker who made his directorial debut with the evergreen movie, Kal Ho Naa Ho. While talking about his first film as a director, he revealed that it was neither the film’s writer Karan Johar nor he who narrated its story to actress Preity Zinta. Apparently, it was Hrithik Roshan who narrated the script to her while they were doing Koi Mil Gaya.

While talking to Mirchi Plus, Nikkhil Advani revealed several unknown facts about his movies. This is when he spoke about Kal Ho Naa Ho, which marks his first step into the entertainment industry as a director. One of the interesting facts he spilled was that it wasn’t him or Karan Johar who narrated the rom-com’s story to Preity Zinta.

Going back in time, he recalled that time, Preity was doing Koi Mil Gaya with Hrithik Roshan. She was shooting for the film in Calgary, Canada. Hence, it was the Fighter actor who had narrated Kal Ho Naa Ho’s script to her. “We weren’t even there,” he admitted adding that it was either Shah Rukh Khan or KJo who rang Preity up and informed her that Hrithik had heard the script. They asked the actress if she was okay if he narrated it to her, Advani divulged adding, “The film had its own destiny.”

Advertisement

He further shared another anecdote that speaks volumes about the greatness of Yash Johar who produced KHNH. The Patiala House maker stated that they shot for the film in Toronto for nine days. But she was depressed. When Yash Johar saw him in such a state, he inquired about the reason behind it.

This is when Nikkhil expressed his dissatisfaction with writing a film about New York and shooting in Toronto. Upon hearing his concern, the ace producer packed up and flew everyone to New York.

Even after decades of its release, Kal Ho Naa Ho has a loyal fan following who flocked into theatres when the movie was re-released recently on limited screens nationwide. The cult romantic drama became a rage among cinema lovers who made the re-release a success.

ALSO READ: The Roshans: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan's Netflix docu-series announced; Check first look poster