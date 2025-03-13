Did you know Salman Khan fired at Shah Rukh Khan after argument during Karan Arjun shoot? Johny Lever spills beans

Johny Lever is an ace comedian and actor who shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in multiple movies including Baazigar and Karan Johar. During an interview, the senior actor spoke about his bond with SRK and recalled the incident when Salman Khan shot at his co-star SRK during the Karan Arjun shooting.

Actor and comedian Johny Lever was in an interview with Galatta India, where he shared his experience of working with several Bollywood biggies. During the chat, he revealed that after wrapping the shoot for the day for Karan Arjun, the entire team, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, would party together. He revealed that The Tiger 3 actor would often prank his co-star and they would have fun on sets.

But sometimes, they would think that the prank could go wrong and SRK might get offended with something. Suddenly at a party, the two Khans got into an argument which led to a brawl. This is when the Sikandar actor took out a gun and shot at the Pathaan actor. SRK immediately fell on the ground. Everyone, including actor-screenwriter Honey Irani, was in disbelief and got a massive shock.

The Khan duo made people believe that they would fight one day. Then they created this drama and were found laughing when everyone was panicking. Apparently, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh had planned this scene to prank the team members. For this, the Dabangg actor fired at his friend with an unloaded gun and the King of Romance played along with falling on the ground as if he was hurt.

In the same interview, Johny Lever spoke about his lovely bond with the Jawan actor. He revealed that they have been working together since the film Baazigar. The comedian stated that the success party of the 1993 crime thriller film was hosted at Guari Khan’s home when she was not even married to SRK.

On March 13, 2024, Salman and Shah Rukh were spotted arriving at Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence ahead of Mr. Perfectionist’s 60th birthday on March 14, 2025.

